Software Engineer in Integration Services (Workato)
2024-12-04
Job Description
If taking H&M's integration platform to its next level excites you, then this opportunity is for you! The Integration Services team is looking for an experienced Platform Engineer. In this role, you will work with a diverse and innovative integration ecosystem alongside a highly skilled team that maintains various central integration platforms at H&M. You can see the big picture, identify patterns and instinctively know how to win support for your ideas.
You will be partnering with teams and areas to support our Unit in driving the integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap. Regardless of tools or languages, you build and configure solutions that are easy to maintain and change. You believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust and you work with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. You will be part of a high-performance team that constantly aims to improve the experience of its end users.
Key responsibilities:
Design, implement and maintain integration platform (Workato) to enable software solutions to run in a performant and secure environment
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement, reducing technical debt, and enhancing end-to-end value business value
Ensure high quality of developed technical solutions
Evaluate new platforms and features and work on proof of concepts and prototypes
Deliver on time, demonstrating a strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Create knowledge and produce the necessary documentation
Troubleshoot, performance tuning, writing technical and functional design specifications
Responsible for the design, development and some support of multiple integration solutions throughout the organization
Qualifications
Minimum of 7 years of experience in platform engineering, DevOps, or a related role.
Good experience in Azure ( Azure Logic Apps, Event grid etc)
In-depth knowledge of Azure services, including Azure Entra (Azure Active Directory), and Role-Based Access Control (RBAC).
Proven experience in setting up and managing Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment pipelines using tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI, or Azure DevOps.
Familiarity with integration platforms like Workato (preferred) or similar tools, including troubleshooting and onboarding support.
Strong proficiency in scripting languages such as PowerShell or Shell to automate tasks and manage CI/CD processes.
Solid understanding of software development principles and practices to effectively collaborate with development teams and support platform configuration.
Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Previous development background is a big plus
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 15th of December. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
