Discovery Networks Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-15Discovery Networks Sweden hires the very best and brightest talent who are enthusiastic and passionate to fulfill the company's mission of empowering people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity.In exchange for their talent and drive, employees are provided with an engaging, diverse workplace and the resources they need to learn, thrive and grow in their careers.Job SummaryDiscovery's Stockholm Engineering team shipped the core services of Discovery's growing streaming video platform. We are now a hub for a growing global engineering group of hundreds of software engineers. We are looking for technically deep, analytical software engineers to join our growing Stockholm team. If your interest lies in building highly scalable container-based services, then this may be the team for you.As television and media habits change, our mission remains true to the principles that founded Discovery - every day we seek to ignite people's curiosity to engage, entertain and enlighten the world around them through amazing viewing experiences.The Direct to Consumer Group is a technology company within the Discovery brand. We are building a global streaming video platform (OTT), and a suite of applications to support all of our network's brands globally. We are building modern container-based micro-services operated on AWS. Our platform covers everything from search, catalog, video transcoding, personalization, to global subscriptions, and really much more. We build user experiences ranging from classic lean-back viewing to interactive learning applications. We build for connected TVs, web, mobile phones, tablets, and consoles for a large footprint of Discovery-owned networks around the world - Discovery, Food Network, Golf TV, MotorTrend, Eurosport, Dplay, Discovery+ and many more. This is a growing, global engineering group crucial to Discovery's future.We are hiring senior software development engineers to join our team in Stockholm. The ideal candidate has a track record of having built multiple high-performance, stable, scalable systems that have been successfully shipped to customers in production. Your work and your approach to work are exemplary: you drive best practices and set standards for your team. You are a key influencer in your team's strategy and contribute significantly to team planning. You show good judgment making trade-offs between immediate and long-term business needs. You are a collaborative leader that makes other engineers and team members around you more productive, by sharing your knowledge, and helping to tie-break key technical decisions. You provide mentoring to other engineers.ExpectationsYou are able to work autonomously to design and develop functional changes to existing software systems. You require little or no guidance from team members. You still actively seek input where appropriate and engage your team to inform and share what you are doing.You can collaborate with other engineers assisting on features another engineer designed or taking the lead on feature design yourself. Your software contributions are demonstrated to work in production, and your team trusts your decisions, designs, and code.You are able to describe and defend your design and code decisions to other engineers, embrace constructive feedback, and adapt your approach to align with team and company standards and objectives.You consistently demonstrated good software ownership practices (e.g. code reviews, code comments, etc) in all of your contributions. Your code reviews are uneventful, you prepare documentation proactively, and you ensure proper monitoring for operational excellence in production.You offer enhancements to best practices, document, design, and architecture improvements, and as feedback through code reviews to other engineers without continuous prompting or recurring encouragement. Other engineers appreciate your feedback.You can troubleshoot a production issue by reviewing source code, logs, operational metrics, stack trace, etc to pinpoint a specific problem and then resolve it.Preferred SkillsProficient in Java and a few other languages.Persistence and caching solutions such as PostgreSQL, Redis, ElasticSearch, Caffeine.Micro-service based architectures using gRPC and Kafka for interservice communication.Asynchronous, non-blocking, functional style of programming and experience implementing with frameworks such as Spring WebFlux, Node.js, vert.xUsage and deep understanding of Docker, Kubernetes, and AWS.Experience of building, operating, and truly owning services. Implementing alerting, metrics, and logging using Prometheus, CloudWatch, Kibana, PagerDuty.Discovery Networks Sweden is the second largest commercial television group in Sweden.We have Channel 5, Channel 9, Channel 11, Discovery Channel, TLC, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Animal Planet, Discovery World, Discovery Science, Investigation Discovery, Discovery HD, Animal Planet HD as well as the play service, Dplay.The most recently acquired principal owner, Discovery Communications, also owns the rights to Olympic 2018 - 2024.