Software Engineer for Monitoring area

Are you passionate about developing innovative solutions, thinking outside of the box and building predictive monitoring for complex and distributed IT systems?
With us you have the opportunity to:
•
Create new monitoring and observability solutions for the bank's 4 home markets and maintain them;
•
Collaborate with other agile engineers working on different layers of the Infrastructure Services & Transformation department to make sure our IT Services are up and running 24/7;
•
Write high quality code that contributes to compliant, reliable and stable software that is used by a number of internal users;
•
Assist other cross-functional teams in End-To-End monitoring implementation;
•
Grow and strengthen yourself and teams knowledge in our Infrastructure as Code and Cloud implementations within the monitoring area;
•
Be part of a cross-functional team based in Tallinn, Riga and Stockholm.
What you need in this role:
• Good working experience with Elastic stack.
• Demonstrated development experience in any of the following languages: Java (Spring Boot), Python, TypeScript, Angular, Shell.
• Knowledge of REST API's.
• Comfortable working with RHEL/CentOS to perform installations, upgrades, and troubleshoot problems for the OS and installed application stacks.
• An understanding in how to generate value for an organization through monitoring and observability.
• Good spoken and written English.
• Higher education in IT field or relevant previous work experience.
Considered as an advantage, if you have:
• Experience with infrastructure configuration as code (Ansible);
• DevOps oriented mindset utilizing CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Azure DevOps).
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of high professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Kersti Risti, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 21.01.2024 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Kersti Risti (kersti.risti@swedbank.ee
)
SACO: Camilla
Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8
58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3650-5450 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4650-6950 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4150-6250 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
