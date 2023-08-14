Software Engineer / DevOps
We have a current opening working within a Secure Gateway team. The successful candidate will enable and build firewall and network filters for exposed domains to protect the core system from unauthorized access and unsolicited network traffic.
This role also includes handling and integrating deliveries from an embedded linux, os supplier.
The role requires strong knowledge of developing and debugging software that executes in an environment with hard resource constraints when it comes to memory, CPU usage and code size. Previous experience with embedded device development and configurations for network switches or routers and developing software with high security requirements are desired. Previous professional experience from the automotive industry is a plus.
Successful candidates will meet one or more of the following requirements:
Devops Engineer
Shell scripting
Python
OpenEmbedded/BitBake - Poky
Docker
Strong Knowledge in Linux system administration and configuration
CI/CD methodologies
Jenkins job configuration and administration
Proficient developer in C/C++ and shell scripting in an embedded Linux environment
Good knowledge in linux system administration
Good knowledge in linux networking/network configuration
Experience of working in Scrum/agile methodologies
Good communication skills, Fluent spoken and written English is required
