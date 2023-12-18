Software Engineer C/C++
Nexer R&D is at the forefront of tomorrow's technology and is experiencing steady growth. We seek a skilled Software Developer proficient in C/C++ to join our team and contribute to our ongoing success! We welcome individuals who are passionate about problem-solving and keen to work in a collaborative environment to achieve our goals.
Could this be something for you?
As a consultant, you will have the opportunity to be part of a highly engaging and supportive community of problem solvers where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged and nurtured. Whether you work with one of our in-house teams at Lindholmen or on-site with our customers in the Gothenburg area, you will have the flexibility to explore and implement new ideas - anywhere, anytime!
Our focus is on product development companies, and we work extensively with clients in areas such as Automotive, Defence and Telecom. As a consultant, you may have the opportunity to develop software for connected and autonomous vehicles, among other exciting assignments across various industries. Join us and become part of a vibrant community that values development, creativity, and collaboration.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for both those with a few years of experience and those with a long track record in the industry. You hold a technical B.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent and are based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
You recognize yourself in the following:
• Development in C/C++
• Experience in product development companies (e.g. Automotive or Defence)
Meritorious:
• Python
• Worked in a Linux environment
• Work with CI/CD through for example Jenkins
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together. They often work in cross-functional teams and place great value on good cooperation. Would you like to be part of such a team?
Application
We look forward to receiving your application! Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to receive applications via email. If you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Linda Henriksson at linda.henriksson@nexergroup.com
