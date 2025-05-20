Software Engineer (C#) - Fleet Management
2025-05-20
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Software Engineer to be part of our Fleet Management team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.Position Overview
As a Software Engineer, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with the other 70+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services.
In this position, you will be a key player in our Fleet ManagementTeam, focusing on developing and maintaining fleet control and traffic management systems. You will solve problems and develop applications for transport flow control, traffic rule management and task allocation.
Tech Stack:C#, C++, C, Python, Linux, Git, SVN, Jenkins.
What does success look like in this position: Successful Feature Development: Develop features and functions through the phases of idea generation, requirements gathering, design, implementation, testing, documentation, and delivery of software system products;
High Code Quality: Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets project requirements and passes all code reviews;
Comprehensive Documentation: Maintain detailed and up-to-date documentation for all projects, facilitating smooth onboarding and knowledge transfer;
Proactive Bug Fixes: Identify and fix bugs promptly to maintain software reliability and performance;
Effective Cross-Functional Teamwork: Collaborate with project managers, UX designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet user needs;
Continuous Improvement: Actively engage in continuous improvements and share knowledge on software development techniques and agile practices;
Timely Project Delivery: Consistently meet project deadlines, ensuring that all deliverables are completed on schedule.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have: Educational background in Computer science, IT, Engineering, or equivalent;
Solid experience working with C# and preferably knowledge in C++;
At least 5 years of experience working with Software Development and/or the AGV industry;
Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Strong collaboration and communication skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Commitment to high standards and continuous quality improvement;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances;
Experience working with AGVs and AMRs are considered beneficial.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, carer opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30-days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English at the latest May 31st, 2025.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile SolutionsWe offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Ersättning
