Software Engineer (Backend: C# / .NET) - Pay Later team
Qliro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-02-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qliro AB i Stockholm
Qliro is all about safe and simple payments. We are a payment provider who loves to help customers purchase online without even thinking about the payment part. We are also a dedicated payment partner to our merchants who serve customers every day. Since our start in 2014 we've grown into becoming one of the most loved payment providers in the Nordics, working with some of the largest e-commerce companies to provide safe and simple payments.
We are now recruiting a Software Engineer to our team that are developing the payment solution "Pay Later", that enables our merchant's customers to pay their purchases after the delivery.
The Pay Later team is a backend heavy team that handles the customer's journey when they have chosen to pay after they recieved their products. We allow the customers to easily see and pay their invoices and be notified about the changes. We are a team that work closely together and help each other to develop, we do that in many ways like close feedback loops, mob programming and code reviews.
Current focus for the team:
We are in the very center of rebuilding the Qliro's core into a modern cloud-native scalable system
We are mainly working with C# .NET, Docker, AWS, Typescript, Node.js, Step Functions, Lambda, Terraform, NoSQL
We provide REST APIs that are used by our Web&App teams
What we are looking for in our new team member:
You are proficient in C# .Net and have touched the majority of tools in the rest of the stack
You have practical experience from working with agile engineering methods combined with a solid understanding of software engineering best practices
Since we are doing a cloud journey, migrating to AWS from on prem solutions, it is relevant if you have worked with cloud technologies
Previous experience or knowledge with different testing methods and frameworks
You have an understanding of system design, data structures, API development and algorithms
WOW in everything we do
Qliro is the place for you who are curious, passionate and love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength.
We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remote and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro. Ersättning
