Software Engineer and a Game Changer?
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2026-07-20
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Software Engineer – Building Software for the Energy Transition in the Age of AI
We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer to join St1's Software Engineering team — a team operating at the intersection of energy transition and modern software development.
We build and operate software products and solutions across multiple business domains, owning the full lifecycle from idea to production. Whether it is charging or fueling your car, enabling an automated car wash, or tracking how used cooking oil becomes sustainable biofuel, the software behind these experiences is built by our team.
This role is for an engineer who enjoys working close to the business while bringing strong technical expertise. You will collaborate with business stakeholders, architects, and technical specialists from early discovery and solution design through implementation and delivery. You are comfortable translating business needs into technical solutions and challenging assumptions when needed.
Building software in the age of AI
At St1, AI is more than a coding assistant. We are exploring how software engineering should evolve in an AI-enabled world.
You will help shape new ways of working by building AI-integrated development pipelines, experimenting with agents, and exploring effective collaboration between humans and AI. We expect hands-on experience with modern AI tools, an understanding of their strengths and limitations, and curiosity to explore what comes next.
How you'll help drive the change
As a Software Engineer, you will:
Work in a forward-deployed delivery team, connecting technical possibilities with business and customer needs.
Collaborate with stakeholders, architects, technical specialists, and AI agents from requirements analysis through delivery.
Design, implement, test, and maintain scalable software solutions.
Contribute technical leadership and improve engineering practices across teams.
Build AI-enabled development tools and workflows and help shape AI-native ways of working.
Challenge existing approaches and evaluate emerging technologies to ensure sustainable solutions.
What you bring to the team
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
A strong software engineering foundation with hands-on experience using AI in development. You have built with AI tools, understand their limitations, and want to explore their future potential.
Solid experience with microservices and distributed systems.
A full-stack background with a strong backend focus.
Strong skills in Node.js (NestJS), TypeScript, .NET Core, and C#. Experience with Next.js, React, or Vue.js is a plus.
Experience with Google Cloud, CI/CD, and DevOps practices.
Understanding of architecture patterns such as DDD, SOLID, Hexagonal Architecture, and MVC.
Ability to write clean, testable, and maintainable code in both new and existing systems.
Hands-on experience with AI building blocks such as LLM APIs, RAG, vector databases, embeddings, agent frameworks, and standards such as MCP.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
A proactive, collaborative, and solution-oriented mindset.
6+ years of software development experience.
A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Professional English skills; Nordic language skills are a plus.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for people who recognize the St1 Spirit: Curious, Commercial, Committed, and Caring.
This means creating an environment where people can be themselves, raising challenges early, taking ownership when things get difficult, thinking beyond team boundaries, and continuously learning as technology evolves.
Bring your experience, your perspective, and your ambition. Tell us what you can do — and what you want to build next.
Why join St1?
Shape how St1 builds software in the age of AI.
Create impact through products and services used by millions every day.
Grow your career in software architecture, AI, data, or technical leadership.
Work with a talented Nordic engineering community.
Enjoy a culture built on trust, freedom, and responsibility.
Work from Helsinki or Stockholm with excellent employee benefits.
Contribute to St1's vision of a more CO2-aware energy future.
How we support your journey
At St1, your safety and wellbeing come first. We offer an inclusive, trust-based culture where you are encouraged to take ownership, explore ideas, and grow. You will have opportunities to collaborate across teams and countries, develop your skills, and contribute to meaningful technology solutions.
We offer competitive compensation, strong benefits, and an environment where your contribution matters.
What to expect after you apply
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are committed to an inclusive and equitable recruitment process.
Interested? Submit your CV and cover letter through the Barona Career site by Thursday, 14 August 2026.
For more information, please contact us during the August calling hours: Tuesday, 4 August, or Thursday, 6 August 2026, between 12:00 and 14:00.
Contact person:
Barona Recruitment Team Lead Lassi Jyrinsalo
Phone: +358 40 762 8992
Email: lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
(mailto:lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
)
Let's challenge the ordinary.
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167)
168 67 STOCKHOLN Arbetsplats
St1 Nordic Kontakt
Recruitment Specialist
Arja Martikainen arja.martikainen@barona.fi Jobbnummer
10007785