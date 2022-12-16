Software Engineer
Join us and be part of the biggest transformation of the industry for decades - the transformation to the smart and connected factory. Atlas Copco Industrial Technique is working closely with customers worldwide in this change. Together, we are developing market leading industrial assembly tools and systems. We are now looking for a software developer with a passion for C++.
The Role
We are a multinational R&D department located in Sickla. As software developer, you develop high-quality software in an agile environment and close to the customer in every step of the way - from initial idea to final product.
Your main responsibilities:
Analyze customer needs
Design and implement software in C++
Write unit tests and documentation
Work continuously towards a better software and process environment
What you can expect from us
At Atlas Copco we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity. We offer plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group you have access to global job opportunities and international interaction.
What we expect from you
A technical academic degree, for example a Master of Science in Software Engineering, or significant programming experience
C++ programming skills
Linux and embedded systems knowledge
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, for collaboration in multinational teams
Further information: Welcome to contact Team Manager Controller Core Software Björn Möller, bjorn.moller@atlascopco.com, for more information.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging.
