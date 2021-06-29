Software Engineer - Soltia AB - Huvudkontor - Datajobb i Botkyrka
Software Engineer
Soltia AB - Huvudkontor / Datajobb / Botkyrka
2021-06-29
We are a consulting company with a bunch of technology-interested and happy people!
We love technology, we love design and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where each individual is highly valued.
With us, each individual is her/himself and respects others for who they are and we believe that when a fantastic mix of people gather and share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, we can help our customers on a completely different level.
Now we want to take a step forward in the company's growth journey by hiring more consultants. Today we are in need of a driven and determined Software Engineer.
We are looking for you who want to grow with us!
With us, you have great opportunities to take real steps in your career and the opportunity to take great responsibility.
Description
As a software engineer with us, you will:
Work on developing software applications on behalf of customers
Work in common programming languages & frameworks
Work with design
Our consultants basically have full occupancy, but if you should, contrary to expectation, sit on the bench, we have internal projects that you can work on as well.
Requirements
At least 5 years' experience of working with software development
At least 2 year vocational education with a focus on programming or academic education such as Systems Science or Engineering
English in speech & writing - because many of our customers demand it
Swedish is nice to have
Technical requirements (competence in or experience of):
HTML, CSS, SASS, Javascript (Vanilla, VueJS or React JS), Git (or similar tools)
Java, spring boot, AWS, Azure or GCP
jQuery, AngularJS, Node.js, UX / UI, Webpack, Gulp, Jekyll, Liquid, Tumblr, Testomatization
Övrig information
We are looking for you who:
Is Driven & Passionate - because you will love tackling new projects and solving problems
Is Creative - because it is a big part of the work as a developer
Is Social & Flexible - as a consultant you should be able to directly create value for the customer, and this is made easier if you have it easy for you to get into a team in a smooth way?
Other:
Start: Immediately
Working hours: Depending on assignment & customer
Location: Depending on the assignment
Form of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employment
We interview candidates on an ongoing basis, do not wait to submit your application.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29
Adress
Soltia AB - Huvudkontor
Barkvägen 12
14752 Tumba
Jobbnummer
5837501
