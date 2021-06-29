Software Engineer - Soltia AB - Huvudkontor - Datajobb i Botkyrka

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Soltia AB - Huvudkontor

Soltia AB - Huvudkontor / Datajobb / Botkyrka2021-06-29We are a consulting company with a bunch of technology-interested and happy people!We love technology, we love design and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where each individual is highly valued.With us, each individual is her/himself and respects others for who they are and we believe that when a fantastic mix of people gather and share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, we can help our customers on a completely different level.Now we want to take a step forward in the company's growth journey by hiring more consultants. Today we are in need of a driven and determined Software Engineer.We are looking for you who want to grow with us!With us, you have great opportunities to take real steps in your career and the opportunity to take great responsibility.DescriptionAs a software engineer with us, you will:Work on developing software applications on behalf of customersWork in common programming languages & frameworksWork with designOur consultants basically have full occupancy, but if you should, contrary to expectation, sit on the bench, we have internal projects that you can work on as well.RequirementsAt least 5 years' experience of working with software developmentAt least 2 year vocational education with a focus on programming or academic education such as Systems Science or EngineeringEnglish in speech & writing - because many of our customers demand itSwedish is nice to haveTechnical requirements (competence in or experience of):HTML, CSS, SASS, Javascript (Vanilla, VueJS or React JS), Git (or similar tools)Java, spring boot, AWS, Azure or GCPjQuery, AngularJS, Node.js, UX / UI, Webpack, Gulp, Jekyll, Liquid, Tumblr, TestomatizationÖvrig informationWe are looking for you who:Is Driven & Passionate - because you will love tackling new projects and solving problemsIs Creative - because it is a big part of the work as a developerIs Social & Flexible - as a consultant you should be able to directly create value for the customer, and this is made easier if you have it easy for you to get into a team in a smooth way?Other:Start: ImmediatelyWorking hours: Depending on assignment & customerLocation: Depending on the assignmentForm of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employmentWe interview candidates on an ongoing basis, do not wait to submit your application.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29Soltia AB - HuvudkontorBarkvägen 1214752 Tumba5837501