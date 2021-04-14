Software Engineer - OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB - Datajobb i Växjö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB

OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB / Datajobb / Växjö2021-04-14Danfoss Software Solution Services is expanding its business and is in the search of a new team member. In Älmhult, where our System Development Tools Team is located, we work with developing our own set of tools to support our customers in creating and maintaining control software for their machines. We are just over 13 people working in the team, in an international organization with customers all over the world.We are now looking for a Software Engineer to design, develop and support the PLUS+1 Tools (GUIDE and Service Tools). In this role you will primarily work with developing new functionality and unit/integration test. The preferred candidate will have some experience in software development.After the introduction period, it will be possible to work from a home office.Job Responsibilities:Responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to, the following: Contribute to all phases of development, including requirement capturing, specification development,design, software development and valida-tion/verificationParticipate in design reviews, FMEAs and Safety Analysis and Hazard and Risk AssessmentsDevelop software solutions using a High-Level language IDEDevelop unit/integration testsProvide maintenance and support for existing applicationsBackground and Skills: Master's or Bachelor's degree in Software engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering orequivalent technical fieldKnowledge of software processes, design and test practicesHigh-Level language such as C, C++, C#, Delphi, JavaGood knowledge about object oriented and event driven programmingFluent English language skills are essentialEmbedded Software knowledge is a plusAs a person, you are open and curious with an innovative mind. You can organize and take responsibility for delivering upon set goals. You are a true problem solver and you always have the business and the customer in focus. You show openness, willpower, drive and you enjoy working in a fast pace environment, focused on results.The world faces growing populations, booming urbanization and rapid climate change. At Danfoss, we engineer ready-to-use solutions to these challenges. We build energy-efficient solutions that reduce food loss and make cities cleaner - using digital technology to make systems smarter and more connected - and we engineer innovative new ways to save energy and transition to clean energy for the good of our climate.Join DanfossDanfoss gives you unique opportunities to put your skills to good use, make an impact and shape an exciting career. We encourage employees to take charge, do extraordinary things and run the business like it was their own. Danfoss is respected around the world for its innovative, high-quality technologies and solutions. You will learn a lot by working with the experts who develop them. Join Danfoss to be part of a world-class team of over 27,000 people in 56 countries that engineer tomorrow and build a better future.We look forward to receiving your application in English not later than May 9th 2021. Please note that we will handle applications on a continuous basis, so do not hesitate to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Emma Hördegård, Recruitment Consultant at OnePartnerGroup, tel. +46-470-32 38 39.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09OnePartnerGroup Sydost AB5692550