Software Engineer - Greenbyte AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Greenbyte AB

Greenbyte AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2020-08-26Greenbyte makes an industry-leading SaaS offering to monitor, analyze, and optimize renewable energy plants. Our cloud platform communicates in real-time with thousands of renewable energy assets around the world to collect their data, which is visualized in a modern cloud-based web system. As one of Sweden's fastest growing tech companies, we're on a mission to push the renewable energy revolution forward. Currently, we are looking to expand our team in Gothenburg with passionate and engaged Software Engineers.We are an agile company where testing, continuous integration and deployment, code reviews and backlog refinement make the backbone of our daily work. Our product is based on a modern JavaScript front end using frameworks such as React and Redux. Serving this is an AWS-hosted C#/ASP.NET backend. In addition to traditional hosting, we are moving towards a serverless future using AWS cloud services.Our product development is divided into cross-functional teams, each autonomously owning and maintaining an area of the product. They work together with their product manager to define and deliver end-to-end features that help our customers manage their renewable portfolio in a constantly changing and growing energy market.Outside of the teams, we also run communities of practice, called guilds, that voluntarily work within the company to define guidelines and drive initiatives.What will you be doing?- You will be part of a cross-functional product development team that builds, maintains, and operates an area of our product.Together with your colleagues and your team's product manager, you will figure out how to solve the problems that stakeholders of renewable energy assets are facing.You will be developing our product with frequent code merges that go live weekly.Support the continuous improvement of your team and the development process through team retrospectives and guild initiatives.Develop your skills through internal and external learning events.- Tune in to renewable energy conferences, learn the renewable industry and interact with our lovely customers.Who are you?- You have at least five years experience of developing software in an agile environment.- You ideally master C# and Javascript or have the means to quickly get up to speed in the languages.- You enjoy solving problems using software development and are curious about learning new ways to do so.- You care about quality and know what it means to build and maintain high-quality code.- You are looking for a workplace where you are encouraged to have fun and be yourself.- You like collaborating with amazing colleagues to figure out and build what the renewable energy industry needs.- You are intrigued by the challenges of building interactive software that relies on large amounts of data.- You want to make an impact with your work and see how your efforts make customers happier and more successful within the industry.Greenbyte is delivering a state-of-the-art SaaS (Software as a Service) application to owners and operators of wind and solar power plants around the world. With our help, they produce more green energy and blow the competition out of the water. Greenbyte is not only one of Sweden fastest growing tech companies, we are also a family, with all values that the wording entails. We work closely together to accomplish great things. The team is made of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world better. We need fierce but humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan. If you are all that and more, join us!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2020-08-26Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-20Greenbyte AB5333662