Software Engineer
Forecasterly AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Forecasterly AB i Stockholm
About Forecasterly
Forecasterly is a Swedish technology startup building modern financial planning and forecasting software for finance teams. Our platform helps companies work with budgets, forecasts, actuals, reporting, and financial data in a faster and more collaborative way.
We are now looking for a Software Engineer to join our product and engineering team in Stockholm.
About the role
As a Software Engineer at Forecasterly, you will work closely with our engineering and product team to build, improve, and maintain our web-based FP&A platform.
This role is suitable for someone at an early stage of their software engineering career who wants to grow in a product-focused technology company. You will contribute to both frontend and backend development, receive guidance from experienced team members, and take part in building reliable, user-friendly features for finance teams.
Responsibilities
Your responsibilities will include:
• Developing and maintaining features in our web application
• Working with frontend and backend code
• Fixing bugs and improving product quality
• Writing clean, structured, and maintainable code
• Collaborating with product, design, and finance-domain experts
• Participating in code reviews and engineering discussions
• Helping improve performance, reliability, and usability of the platform
• Learning and applying modern software engineering practices
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has:
• A degree in computer science, software engineering, information systems, or equivalent practical experience
• Around 1–2 years of professional experience in software development, or equivalent practical/project experience
• Basic experience with modern web development
• Familiarity with JavaScript or TypeScript
• Familiarity with React or similar frontend frameworks
• Basic understanding of backend development and APIs
• Basic understanding of databases, such as PostgreSQL or similar
• Ability to write clear, structured, and maintainable code
• Good problem-solving skills
• Good communication skills in English
• Willingness to learn and develop as a software engineer
Nice to have
It is a plus if you have experience with:
• Node.js, Python, or similar backend technologies
• Cloud platforms such as AWS
• Financial systems, accounting systems, budgeting, or reporting tools
• Automated testing
• GitHub, CI/CD, or modern development workflows
What we offer
• Full-time employment in Sweden
• Monthly salary of SEK 29,000–33,000 gross, depending on experience
• Pension and insurance benefits according to Swedish market practice
• Paid vacation according to Swedish law
• On-site work with the team in Stockholm
• Opportunity to work in a growing Swedish technology startup
• A learning-focused engineering environment with close collaboration across product and finance
Location
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The employee is expected to work on-site with the team.
Application
Please apply by submitting your CV and a short introduction describing your interest in the role.
We welcome applications from candidates in Sweden, the EU/EEA, Switzerland, and other qualified candidates who are eligible to work in Sweden or obtain a Swedish work permit.
Forecasterly AB is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate candidates based on skills, experience, and potential, and we welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20
E-post: sina@forecasterly.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Engineer Forecasterly". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Forecasterly AB
(org.nr 559481-9921), https://forecasterly.com
Kungsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
CTO
Sina Rezaeipour tech@forecasterly.com 0707282435 Jobbnummer
9994347