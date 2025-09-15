Software Engineer
About us
At Legora, we're on a mission to transform the way lawyers work. Our AI-native platform lets legal professionals enhance their productivity and automate complex workflows. We collaborate closely with our clients and iterate at a market-leading pace. In a year, we have gone from an early MVP to tools used daily by thousands of lawyers, and are now scaling rapidly. We are here to win together with our team and clients, and carry the belief that life is too short not to accomplish something truly special.
You are joining an early-stage scale-up with exceptional product-market fit, trusted by global leaders like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin and Bird & Bird. Backed by over $110M in funding from top investors including ICONIQ, General Catalyst, Benchmark, Redpoint, and Y Combinator. And a world-class team from Google, Klarna, Spotify, Slack, and top tier consulting and law firms with infinite room to grow professionally.
The role
As a Software Engineer at Legora, you'll play a key role in building the technical foundation that powers our products, designing, developing, and improving the core systems used by legal professionals around the world. You'll work across the stack, contributing to the architecture and features that define our platform.
What you will be doing:
Lead the design, development, and deployment of end-to-end features for our web platform, ensuring high performance, security, and reliability.
Take full ownership of critical parts of the codebase, balancing quality, scalability, and speed of development.
Work with technologies such as React, Node.js, AWS, Azure, and Kubernetes, leveraging the right tools to solve complex challenges.
Collaborate closely with product and design teams to translate requirements into elegant, robust technical solutions.
Review code and mentor colleagues, raising the overall technical bar and fostering a culture of excellence.
Drive continuous improvement by challenging assumptions, exploring new technologies, and pushing both yourself and the team to innovate.
Contribute to infrastructure, integrations, and architecture discussions to ensure the platform evolves sustainably.
Who you are
An engineer with experience building and shipping modern software products.
Comfortable working across the stack, with solid skills in backend development.
Passionate about writing maintainable, secure code-and take pride in building things that last.
A problem solver who enjoys thinking about architecture, data flows, and long-term sustainability.
Familiar with cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, and integrations (experience with enterprise-scale systems is a plus, but not required).
Proactive, curious, and motivated by working in a fast-paced, collaborative startup environment.
What's in it for you
Career development opportunities in a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial environment.
Direct collaboration with senior leadership and the opportunity to directly impact company growth and strategy.
A collaborative, high-energy team environment where your ideas and contributions are valued and implemented.
Competitive salary complemented with a transparent and highly competitive options program.
Centrally located offices in Stockholm, designed as a space for you to do your life's work.
