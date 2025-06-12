Software Engineer
2025-06-12
The opportunity
Waitwhile works to eliminate the 1 trillion hours that people spend waiting in lines every year. Our platform is trusted by over 10,000 companies worldwide and has helped more than 250 million people enjoy a radically better waiting experience at places like IKEA, Louis Vuitton, Costco, Tribeca Film Festival and more.
We are looking for a Software Engineer to join our mission to eliminate waiting. Joining a small-but-growing team, you'll play a large role and have an impact on how we build an even more amazing product. You'll work collaboratively with our CTO and other members of the Waitwhile team to build out our backend platform.
As a platform Software Engineer you would design and lay the foundation new features such as:
State of the art queue management and appointment scheduling
Automation to help business streamline their customer journeys
Feedback and payments to help people save time while waiting
Analytics and business insights to reduce wait times and optimize flows
Improve scalability and performance lowering tail latencies in our API
We build our service using Typescript/Javascript, NodeJS, Firebase, Firestore, BigQuery, Angular/React and Linux on Google Cloud Platform. It would be a plus to have experience in these, but other common web languages (Python, go, Rust, Java, SQL) and general expertise in distributed systems, low latency systems and databases is highly valued.
This position is based in Stockholm at our beautiful bright offices on Kungsgatan 32. We're an in-person company and prefer that you work from the office at least 2 days per week as we believe the best product gets built together, live.
What you'll be doing
Brainstorm with the CTO, Product Managers, Designers, Backend, and Frontend Engineers on your team to conceptualize and build new features for our growing user base
Produce high-quality results by contributing heavily to team projects that have a significant impact on the business
Actively own team features or systems and define their long-term health, while also improving the health of surrounding systems
Assist our support team and operations team in triaging and resolving production issues
Improve engineering standards, tooling, and processes
What skills you need
5+ years experience building web applications
Solid proficiency with programming languages such as Javascript/Typescript, Python, Go, Rust, or Java
Confidence in contributing to technical architecture discussions and driving technical decisions
Writing understandable, testable code with an eye towards maintainability
Communication - comfortably explaining complex technical concepts to designers, support, and other engineers
Strong computer science fundamentals
A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
Bonus skills & attributes
You're experienced with Google Cloud Platform
You've worked at a Startup or built a SaaS platform
A great place to work
We want Waitwhile to be an incredible place to work. We offer great benefits and perks, flexible working hours and lots of interesting challenges. We believe in making work fun and rewarding and care about your development and are committed to your success.
Waitwhile has a positive, diverse, and supportive culture-we look for people who are curious, inventive, and work to be a little better every single day. We aim to be smart, humble, hardworking and, above all, collaborative. If this sounds like a good fit for you, why not say hello?
