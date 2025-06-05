Software Engineer
2025-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Göteborg
Stockholm or Gothenburg
As soon as possible
Office: 3 Days a Week
At Precis, we are a group of friendly experts in media buying, analytics & marketing science, creative and technology with a joint mission to help great companies thrive in the digital landscape.
One of our most exciting products is Alvie-a cutting-edge SaaS platform for performance marketing optimization. Designed to deliver data-driven insights for e-commerce, B2C and other companies, Alvie helps businesses fine-tune marketing strategies with precision. Launched at the end of 2024, it's already making an impact. Check it out here!
We are committed to building an inclusive and fair workplace that attracts talent and advances its people, regardless of their background, experiences or perspectives. We believe that a diverse set of minds will continue to contribute to our innovative culture and our ability to reinvent ourselves constantly.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Software Engineer, you will design, develop, and maintain high-quality software. You will collaborate with teams to drive project success, and continuously improve code quality and performance.
Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions, ensuring high standards of quality, performance, and reliability.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, as well as product managers, architects, and other stakeholders, to understand project requirements, provide technical guidance, and ensure successful project delivery.
Participate in code reviews, knowledge-sharing sessions, and continuous improvement initiatives to enhance team productivity and technical capabilities.
Take ownership of individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
Ensure high software quality and performance by applying best practices and continuously improving solutions.
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Expertise in relevant programming languages such as Python, Node.js, TypeScript, and familiarity with frameworks like ReactJS, Next.js, Flask, FastAPI, or Django.
Experience working with NoSQL and SQL databases, with the ability to work efficiently with various data storage systems.
Familiarity with cloud providers like GCP or AWS, as well as some experience with DevOps tools and Docker.
Strong problem-solving skills to analyze complex technical issues and develop effective solutions, along with strategic thinking to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and ensure scalability.
Excellent collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team and build positive relationships across different teams.
Great interest in exploring and staying current with new technologies, with experience working on projects from ideation to production.
Bonus points:
Experience with ad platforms, marketing platforms, or a strong understanding of the marketing ecosystem is an advantage.
Experience in startup environments is also a plus!
WHAT WE OFFER
You can read our full offering in our handbook on our website.
An intense learning environment where you will be able to grow and develop your skills and passions alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.
A culture that is built on collaboration, trust and innovation. We value having fun together - that's why we also have regular afterworks, team events and a yearly festival.
Transparent salary setting, you can find all our salary bands in our handbook. This role is a L2 or L3 (depending on the final candidate's experience) under the Software Engineer column. Check it out!
30 days paid leave, flexible public holidays, parental pay, a solid pension scheme and key insurance. Our different offices also offer different perks such as massage, health care contributions, free book orders, healthy snacks & great coffee, EAP programs and your choice of PC or Mac.
A diverse environment with a high focus on inclusion and belonging. We speak over 27 native languages around Precis and our internal inclusion score is 4.3 out of 5.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Precis Digital AB (org.nr 556889-3324), https://www.precis.com/jobs
Åsögatan 121 (visa karta
)
116 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9376555