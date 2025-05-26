Software Engineer
Job Description: Software Engineer (5+ Years of Experience)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Experience: 5+ Years
Education: Master's in Computer Science from a Swedish University
About Us:
At Bytespoke, we are a forward-thinking technology consulting firm committed to delivering cutting-edge software solutions. We are looking for a talented Software Engineer to join our dynamic team in Stockholm. If you have a passion for innovation and thrive in an environment where your contributions have a direct impact on the business, we'd love to hear from you!
Role & Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain software applications across various platforms.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and implement software solutions.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to best practices.
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize existing codebases.
Participate in code reviews and mentor junior engineers.
Implement automated tests and ensure high-quality software delivery.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends, applying them to improve development processes.
Work in an Agile environment, actively participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.
Required Qualifications:
Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field from a recognized Swedish university.
5+ years of experience in software development, with a solid understanding of object-oriented programming and design principles.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, Python, or JavaScript.
Strong knowledge of databases (SQL, NoSQL) and data modeling.
Experience with cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP) and microservices architecture.
Familiarity with version control tools such as Git.
Experience with Agile methodologies and tools like Jira and Confluence.
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills in English (Swedish proficiency is a plus).
Nice-to-Have Skills:
Familiarity with front-end technologies (React, Angular, Vue.js).
Experience with CI/CD tools and DevOps practices.
Exposure to machine learning or AI technologies.
Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience with test-driven development (TDD) and behavior-driven development (BDD).
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about technology and want to be part of a dynamic team, please submit your resume and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
