Software Engineer
2025-05-16
'Assignment Overview
A skilled Software Engineer with a focus on backend development is sought for a project involving SIM management and ordering solutions hosted in a cloud-native, serverless architecture. The role centers around developing scalable and secure backend services within an event-driven ecosystem.
About the Role
You will join a small, cross-functional development team responsible for creating and maintaining a fully serverless platform built on AWS. The system leverages event-driven design, with EventBridge as a key component. Your primary responsibility will be backend service development using Node.js and TypeScript.
We are looking for someone who values clean, maintainable code, believes in testing automation, and thrives in a fast-paced, feedback-rich environment. While frontend experience (e.g., with React) is appreciated, it's not essential for this position.
Key Responsibilities
Design and implement scalable backend services using Node.js and TypeScript
Work extensively with AWS serverless technologies such as Lambda, DynamoDB, S3, EventBridge, and API Gateway
Develop automated unit and integration tests
Manage infrastructure using AWS SAM or equivalent IaC tools
Collaborate with developers, DevOps specialists, and product managers in a tight-knit, agile team
Utilize GitHub Enterprise and GitHub Actions for source control and CI/CD automation
Integrate backend systems with external telecom platforms (e.g., subscription management or billing)
Engage in architectural discussions, peer reviews, and continuous improvements
Foster a culture of transparency, knowledge sharing, and personal accountability
Required Experience and Skills
Proven experience with backend development using Node.js and TypeScript
Deep familiarity with AWS services, particularly those related to event-driven and serverless architectures
Knowledge of AWS tools such as EventBridge, Lambda, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway
Experience writing and maintaining automated tests
Proficiency in working with GitHub Enterprise and configuring GitHub Actions
Comfortable working in agile, iterative environments with close team collaboration
Preferred Qualifications
Frontend development experience with modern frameworks (e.g., React)
Understanding of networking concepts and VPC configurations
Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (e.g., AWS SAM or similar)
Experience with BSS systems, telecom environments, or IoT-related platforms
Awareness of best practices in cloud security and data protection
Assignment Details
Start date: Flexible (ASAP or early September)
Duration: To be confirmed
Workload: Full-time
Location: Onsite in Karlskrona
Language: English (Swedish proficiency is a plus)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
