Software Engineer

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
As a developer in our Developer Experience team at Sinch, you are an important part of creating SDKs that enable our customer developers to be productive and successful using our products-we want our customers to be successful effortlessly. Here you will have a great opportunity to write code used directly by other developers as the end users.
We are looking for a skilled Python developer with a modern and curious mindset. You understand the importance of creating well documented and tested SDK APIs for software services. You care about what makes a good SDK experience, and what is developer friendly. You are a developer who likes to stand up for your own opinions and have the courage to speak up. You feel empathy and understand that products may be complicated for new customers and your passion is to make it as easy as possible for your fellow developer.
Responsibilities
Be the primary developer on the SDK/Library you are responsible for, through the whole development cycle.
You will be working closely with your Developer Experience colleagues on SDK features and driving change in our APIs to make it better.
Integrate Sinch product APIs into SDKs.
Actively keep your eye out for new ways that might add value to the products and our customer.
Help create and maintain client-facing SDK support documentation.
You will work with the documentation team to keep all documentation easy to read, test, and add content to engage our customers.
Ensure that user feedback is incorporated into the development and evolution.
Troubleshoot and investigate client, support staff, and other engineering teams issues related to the SDKs.
Requirements
2+ years' experience as a backend developer working with Python
Ability to communicate well in the user documentation and code.
A passion for writing clean and testable code.
Being able to help create and drive development and performance metrics against OKRs.
A degree in computer science or equivalent.
Fluent English
Preferred
Experience in other programming languages (JavaScript/TypeScript, Java, .NET, or Golang)
Experience using REST-based HTTP APIs
Built and shipped public Helper libraries / SDKs at an international cloud platform company.
Experience with contributing to open-source projects.
Our benefits
Sinch is a global company composed of people from different countries and cultures. Our benefits adjust regionally to support employees and help them to thrive in every stage of life. We offer valuable benefits and resources, including health and life insurance, a flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
