Software Engineer
Essity AB (publ) / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2024-07-19
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Mölndal
, Härryda
, Lilla Edet
, Falkenberg
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
As a Software Engineer, you will detail, develop, test and implement complex application solution designs based on defined requirements and according to established Essity IT standards and methodologies. In this role you will be part of a highly motivated, dynamic and supportive team, that is responsible for developing, maintaining and running one of our established and fast growing, enterprise scaled IoT solutions.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What you will do
Your main accountabilities and responsibilities will be:
Develop, build, configure, customize, maintain, integrate, unit test and implement complex application solutions based on the functional and technical specifications to meet quality & performance requirements.
Acts as part of agile development team to design, build and test changes to an IoT solution.
Design applications to meet the business process design and performance requirements while adhering to Essity IT standards, policies and guidelines
Assist in defining and reviewing requirements and use cases for the solution
Keeps up to date with technology changes and knows, how to apply them
Shows ownership for the solution
Coach or mentor other less experienced roles in development, build, configuration and test activities
Contribute to finding and implementing effective solutions in an agile IoT environment
Who you are
At Essity our ambition is to increase health and hygiene standards across the world. To do this we depend on motivated, competent, and high-performing employees.
In order for us to support you to be the best you can be in this role, we need someone with well-developed knowledge and skills of the technologies used, and applications supported by the application team. You have proven technical aptitude in one or more application programming domains and possess strong problem-solving skills - that is being able to logically break down a problem into smaller manageable parts. As you will support internal customers and stakeholders, we see that you are customer oriented and with good stakeholder management ability. Being a team player with positive mindset is also a prerequisite for your collaboration cross-functionally.
Required experience and technology
Relevant university degree in computer science or equivalent work experience
Strong experience from software development in modern frameworks
Experience from working with C#, .NET Framework, .NET Core, JavaScript/TypeScript, Asp.Net Core, Entity Framework, Sql Server (T-Sql), React or Angular, REST/Swagger, NUnit, Selenium or similar
Experience from working with cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure or AWS
Fluent English is required in this position
Furthermore, we see that you share Essity's set of core values, regarding collaboration, care, courage, and commitment. These are the four pillars of that set the foundation of our work. As you will come across a wide range of people in the organization, internal and external, employees and consultants it is therefore essential to have the ability to create and maintain relationships with other people.
You are a self-leading person who takes responsibility for your tasks. You have a solution-oriented approach and are highly proactive in your daily work. It is good to have the ability to navigate in a high pace complex matrix organization as this will be your daily work environment, where changes are frequently occurrent.
Additional information
This position will be placed in our office in Gothenburg. Please send us your application in English via our website at your earliest convenience but not later than deadline.
Essity kindly but firmly declines direct contact with recruiting and staffing agencies, as well as job advertising sellers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
E-post: sadaf.azarijafari@essity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Mölndals bro 2 (visa karta
)
431 31 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB Jobbnummer
8807637