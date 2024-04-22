Software Engineer
Clean-energy tech leads to a positive global transformation. Heating homes contribute to 15% of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable solutions offers households a way to achieve net-zero emissions.
Aira's mission is to advance the next generation of home energy solutions, creating intelligent, sustainable homes for a meaningful impact. Starting with innovative heat pumps, it will evolve into a comprehensive, intelligent clean energy-tech system and include dynamic electrical tariffs, cutting-edge home solar systems, and advanced battery storage solutions.
Founded in 2022 with already 700 employees and growing, Aira aims to drive the clean energy revolution. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our factory in Poland brings these innovations to life, with operating markets in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
About the role
As a Fullstack Developer you'll play a central role in the Planning and Installation team, within Aira's Acquisition area. The focus of this team is to craft web applications at the heart of Aira's energy systems installation. These applications are fundamental to achieve a world class customer experience and span across tools for planning and scheduling installations, data products for modelling Aira's field force optimisation as well as the tools to support installers on site.
What you bring to the team
Proficiency in frontend development, particularly with React & Typescript.
Experience in automated testing to ensure application reliability and performance
Experience writing backends in a classical object-oriented language like C# or Java
We would also expect you to have experience in at least two of the following areas:
Writing backend code in Java and Spring Boot
Databases (e.g. DynamoDB/PostgreSQL)
Event driven architectures (Kafka)
Cloud DevOps (AWS, Docker, Terraform, Kubernetes)
gRPC and Protobuf
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
Aira leads in the next generation of Energy. We are driven by our belief that the power of diversity fuels innovation. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team, united in our mission to create a better future for society and the planet.
