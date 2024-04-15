Software Engineer
2024-04-15
Job Description
Calling all Full-stack Software Engineers geniuses! If you have an unstoppable passion for creating amazing software, we want to chat with you (bonus points for superhero capes).
We're on the lookout for Software Engineers that have experience in various programming languages, as well as an understanding of software development principles, here's your chance to really make a difference!
As a Software Engineer in Inter IKEA Range, you will be working on projects that could change the world of affordable home furnishing - and in a team that values innovation and creativity.
You'll be working with modern technologies and frameworks, using your skills to create software products that are easy to use, visually stunning, and most importantly, accessible. In addition, you'll be surrounded by a team who like to have fun, love a good laugh and celebrate success big time!
Qualifications
Here are our expectations:
Proficiency in various software domains, including but not limited to Frontend, Backend, embedded systems, data engineering, data science, solution architecture, and middleware.
Skills in a diverse range of technologies, such as Typescript, Three.js, Node.js, Java, C#, .NET, React.js, Fastify, and more.
Solid understanding and hands-on experience with Docker, CI/CD processes, and Cloud services, with expertise in platforms like Azure, GCP, or others.
Well-versed in database technologies, including MongoDB, Postgres DB, and Azure Cosmos DB.
Bonus points for previous experience at IKEA, demonstrating a valuable asset.
Get ready to dive deep into our technology stack, and most importantly, enjoy the journey!
About IKEA of Sweden/Range
IKEA of Sweden, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IKEA of Sweden is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö or Älmhult. We are actively conducting ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to submit your application without hesitation.
Please be aware that our recruitment process may experience some delays during the upcoming holiday season.Questions about the recruitment process can be answered by Aorui via aorui.pu1@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities. Så ansöker du
