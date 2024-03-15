Software Engineer
The scope of the consultant services is to assist our customers in;
• Taking full ownership and making sure that all code produced is thoroughly tested.
• Guiding the product team, with your expertise within testing, to follow best practices and fulfilling the testing strategy.
• Ensuring that the product team take full responsibility for delivering code in which is exhaustively tested.
• Seeing that the prerequisites for testing are in place e.g. testing environments, mock data etc.
• Working cross-functionally with other teams aligning strategies and ways of working.
• Making sure that there is a comprehensive strategy for continuous testing in order to get early and quick feedback raising the confidence for continuously releasing.
• Setting up and implementing the necessary environments, pipelines etc. to support continuous testing
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc.:
• Have vast experience within test development and automation.
• Having a great passion for delivering high-quality products grounded in the customer's needs.
• You are excellent at knowledge sharing and this is something that you strive to do in your day-to-day work.
• Setting up and running continuous testing projects and the understanding of the needs from an organizational as well as a technical perspective.
• Experience with hands-on testing within both front and backend with technologies such as Java, Typescript, React and Cypress.
• Having experience from with micro services, cloud (Google Cloud Platform or other) and CI/CD pipelines is a big plus.
Three most important things:
• Integration knowledge
• Experience with hands-on testing within both front and backend with technologies such as Java, Typescript, React and Cypress.
• Having experience from with micro services, cloud (Google Cloud Platform or other) and CI/CD pipelines is a big plus. Så ansöker du
