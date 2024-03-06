Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Cloud developer - Digital Key & Approach
What we offer
The Connected Experience organization within R&D includes Remote Functions, Connectivity and Car Cloud Platform, Infotainment Platform, Applications and Data and diagnostics. Our vision and strategy are to maximize the attractiveness of owning and using a Volvo, make all cars connected and provide a continuously enhanced experience for both new and existing cars.
Our Agile Release Train (ART) Remote Functions mission within the Department Car Cloud Platform and Remote Functions is to enable remote functions globally to contribute to the overall connected experience. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem for functions and applications serving our connected cars, and their users. We aim to optimize functional and organic growth by using cutting edge standards from Car Connectivity Consortium® together with cloud services, the latest technology from phone OEMs and connectivity. This new way of using your phone as the key for your car will open up for a new connected experience. The journey into the future starts here.
What you will do
In the new domain of digital key and approach the phone will become the primary key for your car. This adds high demands on the team of developers. Here we are looking for a senior developer who can be a lead developer or the becoming one. Are you someone with knowledge of Java development and have a long list of relevant experiences? Would you like to be part of leading the solution of digital key into the next generation of the automobile industry? You will be part of a team of senior cloud developers.
Connecting the user and the digital key with the car in the cloud and the actual phone, that is the challenge we are to solve. This is to be done with the freshly new Car Connectivity Consortium®, the CCC standard. This standard is still in the making and the first cars will soon be out there with this. The work is truly a new development.
You and your background
You are an experienced cloud developer with at least 5-10 years of experience as a developer. You have a quality mindset and see CI as an integral part of being a developer. Knowledge and hands-on experience of AWS cloud is a key part if you are to help lead this into the future together with us. Understanding the mobile apps domain will be a bonus even though the work will be cloud development.
This role is challenging and rewarding. You will need to be structured in a very firm way and also be able to execute on requirements and also help in defining the work to be planned and implemented.
In particular, you will work with the following tasks
* Java coding
* Cloud setup, configuration, deployment
* Data Analytics
* Unit testing
* Continuous Integration and Delivery
* Database knowledge
* Security knowledge
* Mobile development knowledge
* Agile ways of working with Scrum and similar
* Automotive experience is beneficial
* BSc degree or higher in engineering, or equivalent experience
Master the English language both spoken and in writing
Personal qualities
* Team player with strong collaboration skills
* Good communication skills; the ability to share results verbally as well as in writing in a clear, concise manner to both technical specialists and people without technical knowledge
* Structured and analytical way of taking on tasks and performing on a daily basis in a result-oriented way
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume via the link below. All incoming applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible. For questions about the position please contact Peter Nyberg (peter.nyberg.2@volvocars.com
). For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Neha Mehta (neha.mehta@volvocars.com
). Please note that we will not accept applications via email due to GDPR.
