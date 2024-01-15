Software Engineer
2024-01-15
Programming Languages: Proficiency in C and C++ (17) is a must. Your deep knowledge of these languages will be the foundation for creating efficient and reliable software.
Embedded Systems: You should have expertise in STM32 microcontrollers and STM32HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer) to design and implement software for our embedded systems.
RTOS (Real-Time Operating Systems): Familiarity with FreeRTOS or other RTOS is essential for developing responsive, real-time software solutions.
Modeling and Design: Experience with UML (Unified Modeling Language) and IBM Rhapsody will be valuable for designing complex software systems.
Linux - Userspace: Proficiency in Linux userspace development is a plus, as it complements our embedded systems development.
Version Control: Strong knowledge of Git for efficient code version control and collaboration with the team.
Project Management: Familiarity with Jira for project management and issue tracking in an Agile environment.
Development Practices: Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) methodologies to ensure software quality and reliability.
Agile Mindset: Ability to work effectively in an Agile development environment, adapting to changing requirements and priorities.
Proficiency in Qt and QML for UI development. Så ansöker du
