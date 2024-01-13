Software Engineer
2024-01-13
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a creative and ambitious software engineer to one of our highly productive development teams. We hope that you like to work in a modern, efficient, and integrated environment with the latest tools and techniques within the digitalized industrial automation sector.
You will be an important resource in the team and contribute to the deliveries with your effort and knowledge. As a team member you will participate in both architectural discussions, feature development, development of automatic tests as well as in team planning.
The team is an essential contributor to the ABB's next generation control products based on a newly developed platform, supporting the latest industry communication protocols with demands from both security and safety standards.
The team's main responsibility is to develop and maintain the low-level platform including protocol stacks and some engineering support functions.
This position is graded as R&D Engineer.
Your responsibilities
Developing central parts in our future control systems
Participate in specification, design programming ands low level testing
Solving complex industrial problems, and reviewing current technologies to choose effective applications, equipment and methods for new products or software
Participating in a team of highly skilled software developers and contribute with your own experience
Keeping up to date with modern technologies
Developing solutions in both desktop and real time environments
Your background
At least 2 years of experience working as a software developer with C++
Sound knowledge of agile development, continuous integration
Software design and design of automatic tests in Windows, Linux and/or realtime OS (VxWorks)
Knowledge of TCP/IP communication programming is meritorious
Familiar with Git
Master's degree in computer science or equivalent
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
More about us
ABB Process Automation PCP is responsible for developing and delivering the most capable DCS products on the market, System 800xA, which is the leading product suite within the Industrial Automation DCS market.
Recruiting Manager Andreas Bäckman, +46 40 55 07 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 88 70 60. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Please apply latest by the 31st of January, 2024.
Please apply latest by the 31st of January, 2024.

We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
