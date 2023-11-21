Software engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership, and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who you are. If you are looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, you have found the right place!
To our Software and Data engineering team we want you, who are passionate about cloud-based software development, to join.
Our team consists of SW developers, Data engineers and SW test developers and client assignments in different industries in the Gothenburg area.
We are looking for you who with:
• Cloud experience like: AWS, Azure, GCP
• IaC experience like: AWS CloudFormation, Terraform, Azure resource manager
• Experience with DevOps tools like: Chef, Puppet, Ansible
• Experience in: Python, GO, C++, Rust
• Meritorious if you have ETL experience
• English both verbal and written, Swedish is meritorious
Who are you?
You have a couple of work experience in the relevant field and a master's degree in engineering. You are passionate about high quality code development. We believe you are enthusiastic, self-driven and a problem solver with strong communication skills.
What 's in it for you?
A great opportunity to develop yourself and contribute with your personality and expertise to a growing company. We are devoted to ensuring you reach your career goals through new and interesting assignments. We have a wide range of clients, within automotive, medtech, bioprinting, telecommunications and much more. We offer a competitive and flexible employment where you set the framework for what is important for you and your life situation.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
If you have questions, you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Cecilia Karlsson, +46 76 164 89 00 or cecilia.karlsson@mpyascitech.com
.
Let's be brave and curious together!
The tech stack:
Python, GO, C++, Rust, AWS, Azure, Terraforrm, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Databricks, PostgreSQL, SQL/NoSQL, Grafana, Github, GitLab, React, ETL, CI/CD, DevOps, Agile, TDD Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
8277690