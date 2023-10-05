Software engineer
2023-10-05
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, determined to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of autonomy and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global energy transition by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
Role
We are looking for a Software Engineer to take an important role in the development and testing of our wave energy converter system. The position is based in our Headquarters in Stockholm.
Responsibilities
§ Development of real-time control systems software
o Interactions with hardware devices
o Use of different communication protocols
o Status monitoring
o Data logging
§ Define requirements and test specifications
§ Interact with sub-suppliers for commissioning and troubleshooting
§ Engage in cross-disciplinary development work
§ Support pilot installations in the field
Required skills
• C++
• Git
• Linux
Meriting skills
• Experience in field bus protocols
• Embedded programming
• CMake
• IT security
• Python
• Linux IT management
• CI/CD systems
Skills and qualifications
You have 1-5 years of relevant experience as a software engineer. Strong interest in Object-oriented design and development of long-term quality software. You have a broad technical knowledge and enjoy working across disciplinary boundaries. Experience from similar data storage, aggregation and SCADA/HMI solutions in adjacent sectors such as wind or solar energy is qualifying. You may have an advanced degree, but your personality, experience and interest in the field is the most important. You are proficient in English, both spoken and written.
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and hate to waste time
You always search for the most sustainable solutions to difficult problems
You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
