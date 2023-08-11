Software Engineer
Trialbee AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-08-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trialbee AB i Malmö
The Opportunity
Do you want to make a real difference through your work? Trialbee is seeking Software Engineers to join our Engineering team. As a part of our team, you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technologies and play a significant role in shaping our unique SaaS products. You will build UI in next.js, microservices that communicate using GraphQL and RabbitMQ and use PostgreSQL to store data. You will join a team of 10 Engineers and meet with them every morning for a short stand-up. Your contributions will be deployed to production on AWS at least once every other week.
This position is based in Malmö, Sweden.
Your Responsibilities
As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for the following:
• Writing well-designed, testable, efficient, and documented code.
• Reviewing contributions from colleagues.
• Participating in planning and backlog grooming and providing input to the continuous improvement of the development processes.
• Suggesting end-to-end software designs and solutions for feature implementation.
• Extending our automated test suites.
• Assisting junior developers.
Your Experience
As a Software Engineer, you should have experience with several projects and enjoy sharing knowledge to inspire less senior team members. The following qualifications are required:
• Experience in software development, problem-solving, and having your contributions deployed regularly.
• Working knowledge of system design and architecture.
• Professional knowledge of JavaScript and JS frameworks or a willingness to learn JavaScript.
• Professional knowledge of SQL-based databases
• Experience in building and consuming APIs (GraphQL, REST, or other).
• Fluency in spoken and written English.
• Preferably, you hold a relevant bachelor's or master's degree.
Life @Trialbee
At Trialbee, we are passionate about making a lasting impact on patient recruitment for clinical trials. You will work in a collaborative and inclusive environment with a team of honest, fun, hardworking, and lifelong learners. You will work in an autonomous cross-functional team delivering product increments every other week. You may also join our bi-weekly internal tech talks on a voluntary basis and become an active partner of the software community in Malmö.
The Offer
We offer the following benefits to our team members:
• A challenging, stimulating, and purposeful job in an exciting industry
• Health allowance, competitive salary, and pension package
• Flexibility
• Growth opportunities
• Driven and ambitious team members ("Bees")
• Social gatherings and activities
The Boss
Hi, my name is Lars Vange Jørgensen, and I look forward to welcoming you aboard. With my entire professional life spent in Software Development and years of experience leading diverse software teams, I hope to inspire you.
I value learning, teamwork, and challenging the status quo. I will help you grow professionally and acquire the skills you need to succeed today and tomorrow.
You will contribute to building a unique and disruptive software platform and solving problems related to extending and getting the platform into the hands of our users, along with the entire team.
The Company
Trialbee is a software company dedicated to improving the implementation of clinical trials through our innovative technology. We help biopharmaceutical companies match and enroll patients in clinical trials and optimize the patient experience for the benefit of patients and our clients. We work with a variety of customers and partners across Europe and North America.
Your application
Please click on the "Apply" button to submit your CV and cover letter. If you have any questions, feel free to contact anne.dealmeida@trialbee.com
.
Kindly refrain from contacting us about this position if you are a recruiter. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trialbee AB
(org.nr 556814-3019), http://trialbee.com Arbetsplats
Trialbee Kontakt
Denise Wikstrom denise.wikstrom@trialbee.com Jobbnummer
8024174