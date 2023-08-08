Software Engineer
We don't just build technology. We build hope.
What you'll do at Elekta
You will be part of a team developing real-time control software that controls multiple axis and devices in the machine to safely deliver radiation to the patient. You will be contributing in all phases of the product development and maintenance process including requirements, design, implementation, and testing. The Agile team is part of an international and cross-functional program working according to the Scale Agile Framework (SAFe).
Software implementation, primarily in C++ and to some extent in C, including unit/integration test
Reviewing code and software-related artifacts
Participating in architectural and detailed design creating the appropriate documentation
Participating in requirements engineering and product risk management
The right stuff
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or similar.
C and modern C++ programming
Real-time systems
Software architecture
Control theory e.g. Servo control
Fieldbus communication technologies (CAN, EtherCAT)
Board Support Package development (e.g. DMA, UART, USB, Ethernet)
Linux programming
Development of test frameworks and simulators
What you'll get
At Elekta you will get the opportunity to work with world-class med-tech products, have the important mission to help patients around the world to receive the best cancer care, work in fun agile teams with engaged co-workers towards common goals and of course, develop and grow as an individual. In January 2024 Elekta will move into the brand-new office building Forskaren in Hagastaden, where we will sit on the top two floors with 360 views and all you can ask from a modern workspace. The building is right next to Karolinska and Hagastaden is growing and becoming a hub for exciting med-tech companies in Stockholm, creating excellent conditions for collaboration and growth.
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose; hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone regardless of where in the world, to have access to the best cancer care. In addition to this, Elekta offers a range of benefits.
TGL Group Life Insurance
TFA-Occupational injury Insurance
Private Healthcare Insurance
Additional life & accidents insurance
Occupational Pension scheme
Parental salary subsidy
Subsidized lunch
Wellness contribution
Sports Club
Culture Club
Hybrid work environment
Other benefits and discounts provided through Benify
Hiring Process
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Apply by submitting your application and résumé in English.
We are an equal-opportunity employer
We are an equal-opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic.
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. Elekta is a proud innovator and supplier of equipment and software used to improve, prolong, and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders.
More than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.
