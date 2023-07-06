Software Engineer
IKEA Data & Technology
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities by embracing the opportunities from data & technology and integrating them into the business. To develop IKEA as an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omnichannel environment, we need to bring people, processes, data, and technology closer together. Working together will be critical in reaching our strategic goals and it will demand leadership across functions and organizations, to always have the totality of IKEA in mind
We are now looking for a Test Leader. In this role, you'll lead the quality agenda across our Projects and Products and create the quality strategy. You'll guide and support the quality engineers working in these teams and ensure that the quality work is done based on defined and agreed principles, requirements, and ways of working.
Qualifications
For the job as a Test leader, you have:
Extensive experience in quality/testing engineering principles and practices
Experienced in combining agile with quality assurance and test automation.
Experience in product development within electronics, quality, software engineering, or similar.
Ability to drive innovative projects with a problem-solving approach built on curiosity, and the courage to try new solutions and explore the unknown.
Excellent communication skills to build strong relations with both internal and external stakeholders.
Ability to create the best technical solutions for our customers at the right price with the right quality, beautiful in design, and with a focus on sustainability.
Strongly preferred competencies and experiences
Capability in developing products/solutions including software and electronics;
Knowledge of digital solutions and digital interfaces for consumer products;
Capability in agile development methods of products/solutions
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. The Test leader is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is essential, we will continuously interview candidates, so please don't hesitate to apply.
If you have any questions about the role, please get in touch with our Hiring Manager at niklas.jonsson@inter.ikea.com
, and for questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People & Culture Recruiter at aorui.pu1@inter.ikea.com
.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
