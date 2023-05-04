Software Engineer
Etraveli Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
We are an innovative and modern organization built on a foundation of e-commerce and travel-technology expertise.
Etraveli Group is a global platform for flights, an air technology company with a presence across all continents. We want our customers to experience the world while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. We are the preferred partner of some of the world's most prominent travel technology companies such as Booking.com & Google Flights. In this context, to deliver on the company's overall mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking Holdings recently entered into an agreement to acquire our company. Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approval. Exciting times ahead, so join our diverse team of 1000+ talented professionals and explore unlimited work opportunities!
We are scaling and the platform is the essence of all that we do.
The role
As a software engineer in the Platform team you will balance between a birds eye view of our applications as well as diving deep into technical issues when needed. The team is often in charge of prototyping and implementing new technologies, so no two weeks are the same. In collaboration with colleagues you will work to improve our systems, tools and processes to simplify for the development teams implementation and deployment of new functionality, to a variety of locations, such as: Openstack on-prem, AWS, our in-house data centers etc.
The software engineer role is independent and your support will be provided through automation using building systems, pipelines and refactoring of existing code. If you also have an interest in really high scalable and distributed technologies like high throughput messaging (i.e. Kafka) and NoSQL databases (i.e. Scylla/Singlestore) you will really enjoy working with us.
Main tech stack: Java/Python, Kubernetes, Jenkins/Harness, scripting languages.
Requirements
B.S. in Computer Science, even though we value practical knowledge more than formal education
Deep knowledge of how software works in production, hence 5+ years of industry experience in software engineering are required
Development experience in one or more programming languages; Java is a must-have, but Python or C Sharp are also welcome
Previous experience of scalable web applications
We operate in a mixed Linux environment in our data centers and AWS, so work experience of these, will be considered a plus
You like to share knowledge, support your team-mates, are curious and willing to learn on things of deep complexity
Excellent communication skills in English
Work permit in Sweden or EU when applying for this position.
Benefits
At Etraveli Technology, you will be part of a gang of +130 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. We believe that it is precisely the differences that make us a good team because we share the same ambition - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard.
Etraveli Group is a company that really wants to contribute to you reaching your full potential.
Our office is located on Kungsgatan in Gothenburg a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We love gaming and after works activities.
We know the value of personal development and continuous training.
Hackatons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things. That's why we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
Through partners, we offer comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can quickly get help if the accident occurs.
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
Welcome to Etraveli Group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7734865