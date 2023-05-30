Software Engineer - Xware
With current world events, it's never been more important to have visibility and stability in global supply chains. That's where WiseTech Global comes in, we are an engineer founded, engineer lead organisation that places technology at the heart of our business and continually invests in R&D and innovation. We are evolving rapidly. Expanding into more products, deeper functionality, more geographies and adjacencies, driving our long-term growth and market position with each new innovation and acquisition.
We're looking to hire a Software Engineer to join one of our strategic acquisitions in Stockholm, Xware, who are a leading messaging integration solutions provider in Sweden. Xware's secure, interoperable messaging solution, xTrade, is designed to link organisations to their suppliers and partners, allowing them to safely share information
Its a fantastic opportunity for a Software Engineer to be hands on with taking ownership of building new applications for Xware's platform.
Experience
Experience in .NET (C#) UI design and development.
Experience and/or knowledge of .NET (Core) backend programming
Web-frontend programming (Typescript/Angular)
Knowledge of SQL and C++ is a plus.
Responsibilities
Design/development of new features
Fixes and changes for maintenance releases
Discussions with the team, helping support team member, troubleshooting problems found in testing or reported by users.
Documentation work, both content for end users and internal documentation.
Benefits
Our people are the foundations of our business and we value the contribution and commitment they make. We have a range of benefits including generous leave, flexible working, development opportunities, employee assistance programs, remote working allowance, and more. Offering a flexible Hybrid model of work, with our office located in Stockholm.
About WiseTech Global
At WiseTech Global we build leading technology solutions that help the logistics industry move goods globally. Our customers include the world's largest logistics companies like FedEx and DHL.
Our innovations and global technology enables, improves and empowers the world's supply chains. Having listed on the ASX in 2016, WiseTech Global is now an ASX 50, AU$10 billion+ company that is serious about expansion and technical innovation. Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that empower those that own, enable, and operate the supply chains of the world.
Before you Apply
From time to time, WiseTech Global may use an external service provider to assess applications on our behalf. Accordingly, by applying for this role and providing your personal information to WiseTech Global, you consent to WiseTech Global providing this information to our external service providers who are required to treat such information with strict confidentiality in line with privacy and data protection laws and regulations.
