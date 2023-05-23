Software Engineer - Web
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
We are seeking a talented software developer with extensive experience in web technologies with React.JS, Node.JS tech stack to join our team in Sweden. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing scalable, reliable, and high-performance applications.
Your days will be filled with:
Design, develop and maintain web-based applications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify requirements and develop software solutions.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.
Develop and maintain automated tests to ensure the quality of the software.
Debug and troubleshoot issues in the software.
Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in Node.js and related technologies.
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field
3 plus years of experience in software development with a focus on web development
Experience in React, Redux, Typescript, Webpack or similar
Strong proficiency in Node.js and related technologies
Understanding of Object-oriented programming & Patterns
Experience with Git, Azure DevOps, and other version control systems
Experience with Agile software development methodologies
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Next Step:
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (please send your application in English). The application should include motivation to explain why you are the right candidate for this position. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
