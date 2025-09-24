Software Engineer - Västerås
2025-09-24
Software Engineer - Robotics (.NET/C#)
Role Description
We are looking for a Software Engineer to join a client in the robotics industry, based in Västerås. You will be part of a team working with a handheld device, developing the next-generation programming interface for robotics customers. The solution is cross-platform and built with the latest .NET technologies.
You will collaborate closely with your team to achieve agreed goals and targets. The work is carried out in R&D projects with a Lean-Agile approach and a global mindset.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain cross-platform software solutions for handheld robotics devices
Work with .NET, C#, WPF and XAML to deliver modern, high-performing applications
Apply asynchronous programming techniques and ensure robust memory and performance profiling
Contribute to development on resource-constrained platforms
Collaborate within the team to meet milestones and quality standards
Requirements
Experience in software development with C#, .NET, WPF, XAML
Knowledge of asynchronous programming
Experience with memory and performance profiling
Background in developing software for resource-constrained platforms
Meriting
Knowledge of Windows system programming and configuration
Familiarity with HTML5/JavaScript
Domain knowledge in robotics
Start/Duration
Start: ASAP or by agreement
Duration: By agreement
Location
Västerås (onsite, hybrid possible by agreement)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
