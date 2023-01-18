Software Engineer - Test Drive | Polestar Digital
If you are reading this, you probably already know that Polestar is an electric performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. Polestar require us to push the limits of technology and business development, which is mainstreamed into all processes of the company. Sustainability has been there from the beginning, and we have set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030. There is an ocean of opportunities in this for talented IT professionals who want to dive in and make a difference.
This position is located at our Lindholmen office in Gothenburg. We understand that work-life balance isn't easy, and of course, welcome our employees to work flexible hours and from home a couple of days per week if needed. We believe in empowerment.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
The Product Area Customer Interactions is part of the Customer Acquisition and Services domain, we deliver digital solutions that enable the acquisition of new customers and services to existing customers. Our primary goal is to provide our customers with a first-class experience in both the physical and digital touchpoints. The domain leverages a best-of-breed of technology, combining bespoke solutions with commercial technologies. The domain is a key enabler of Polestar's overall strategy as a Direct-to-consumer brand and the increasingly important aftermarket business.
As a software engineer, you will have the opportunity to work on the Test Drive experience product. Our direct-to-consumer approach sets us apart in the industry, making the test drive experience a defining moment in the customer's journey. The product is both fun and challenging to work on, providing an opportunity to learn and grow.
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that the technical solution meets the business requirements, and that critical steps and processes are completed seamlessly and without interruption at every touchpoint. Your skills and experience in building robust and scalable software systems will be important in developing and implementing a technical solution for a next-generation, digitally enabled integrated online/offline test drive experience.
This is an opportunity to work on a project with a direct impact on the customer experience, utilizing cutting-edge technologies, in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. You will be part of a team of experienced software engineers, working together to deliver quality solutions and driving the product forward.
What you'll do
As a Software Engineer at Polestar, you will be a creator, transforming Polestar's digital vision into working solutions by building digital products, platforms, and services using the very latest technology. Teams are expected to adopt a true tech-first, product-focused approach.
Polestar's tech stack is modern and free from legacy constraints, mainly based around:
Node.js, Typescript, React.js, GraphQL, .NET Core, C#
Applications run in AWS on a serverless architecture using lambda functions and services such as DynamoDB.
Other tasks you will be accountable for:
• Build applications, often in close collaboration with UX/UI designers, to optimize trade-offs between technical functionality and end-user experience
• Design and develop the business logic and back-end systems of Digital solutions
• Ensure the code follows the latest coding practices and industry standards
• Write both unit and integration tests, and develop automation tools for daily tasks
• Challenge ideas and opinions to avoid pitfalls and inefficient solutions
• Maintain a close relation to Competence Group Leads and Architecture & Standards team to ensure the latest guidelines and guardrails are followed when developing digital solutions
• Participate in agile development process such as sprint planning, daily stand-ups and retrospectives
• Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in the industry and apply them to improve the product
Who you are
To be successful in this role you believe in a culture of complete transparency and trust and are open to learning new ideas outside the scope or knowledge skillset.
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have:
A full-stack, front-end, or back-end developer background, already familiar with or willing to learn either Node.js, React.js, Typescript, .NET core, C#
Sound experience from developing applications in a cloud environment
Experience from working with event-driven microservices
Can write effective unit and integration tests
Experience as a Developer on a cross-functional agile team preferred
Sound problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly process and analyze information
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
