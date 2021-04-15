Software Engineer - Stockholm - Discovery Networks Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer - Stockholm
Discovery Networks Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15

As television and media habits change, our mission remains true to the principles that founded Discovery - every day we seek to ignite peoples curiosity to engage, entertain and enlighten the world around them through amazing viewing experiences.

We 're a small but mighty team that has developed a state of the art platform used in one of the largest media networks in the world. Discovery Stockholms Engineering team shipped the core services of Discoverys growing global streaming video platform. We are expanding and this is a chance to work on a distributed micro-services architecture, building systems that scale and being a part of a fast-growing global tech hub.

What you 'll do

In this position you will architect, design, develop, deploy, and own services using DevOps practices. Our streaming platform covers everything from search, catalogue, video transcoding, personalization, to global subscriptions, and much more, used daily by clients all over the world. You will work on both existing software systems and new ones, propose and create best practices proactively, by involving yourself and other engineers.

Who you are

You thrive in an environment where delivering a great technical product in every aspect is lived throughout the entire engineering team. You have experience in building multiple high-performance, stable and scalable systems that have been successfully shipped to production. With a strong analytical thinking, you solve business problems with simple and straightforward solutions.

Your technical know-how

Solid experience in system development using Java
Professional experience with cloud services and the surrounding tech-stack (we use AWS)
Understanding of Docker and Kubernetes
Worked with PostgreSQL or other relational data bases

Meriting skills and competencies

Search engine technologies e.g. Elasticsearch
Caching solutions such as Redis and Guava
Frameworks like Vert.x, Spring boot and Node.js
Experience of designing reactive systems

You will join an engineering team where everyone shares a common interest to deliver a world-class streaming platform. Therefore, you share best practices and continuous improvements, and you also brainstorm new ideas and help to tie-break key technical decisions.

Explore your (tech)world - Discover us!

As we interview candidates continuously, we kindly ask you to register your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact mikael_wikstrom@discovery.com

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Adress
Discovery Networks Sweden AB
Tegeluddsvägen 80
11499 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5693354

