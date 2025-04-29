Software Engineer - Range Selection
2025-04-29
We are on the journey to consolidate the digital capabilities and business processes at Retail Concept across the leadership areas IKEA Retail Experience, Brand & Marketing, Learning and Development and Expansion. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and development, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things so IKEA can be an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
The main responsibility areas in the Retail Concept Operations (RCO) following the new Inter IKEA operating model are
Retail processes End-to-End
Digital capability areas
IKEA.com and IKEA.net channels
ROSS
In short, the responsibility areas are described below
Retail processes End-to-End: The retail process is to describe how IKEA work with retail throughout that value chain. It start with our identity, the range. How we manufacture and supply the range to the franchisees and how to communicate, sell, and create customer fulfillment. The process indirectly defines the capabilities IKEA needs and at least half of the process and capabilities are defined and managed by the franchisees.
Digital capability areas: It is the different capabilities that support retail concept and consist of both subject matter experts, and process people but also digital tools as needed. Tools as currently provided are for example IKEA Digital Design System Skapa, IKEA Knowledge graph, Visa Retail Guidance, Range Selection Tool etc..
IKEA.com and IKEA.net channels: This is the external brand-building top domain of IKEA online. It is not the sales channel that sits on the franchisee side, but rather the part that explains to the customer audience who we are.
Retail Operation Solution and Support (ROSS): It is the combined upper funnel of IKEA.com retail websites as mainly contracted by IKEA IT AB but also the lower funnel of customer checkout, payment, order orchestration, fulfillment, finance, customer support and supply. This is a combination of capabilities from Supply and the Microsoft 365 Dynamics Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform provided as a service to most of the non INGKA franchisees.
The job as Software engineer is an assignment within the Range Selection Tool digital product in one of our a digital capability areas.
About you...
You believe that creating great digital products means that they are fit for purpose and software engineering is a mean for supporting the business. You have experience in software engineering, working together with architecture and engineering leaders and you are curious to learn new things. As this job is a software engineer job in the Range Selection Tool digital product area, you have an interest in the IKEA concept, the IKEA range, and sales as this is a co-worker solution for allocating range in the stores.
In addition, we think that you:
Minimum 5 years of software development experience
Experience of agile and domain-driven product development
Familiar with Node.js, Phyton, Java, Data bricks, Sparql and chyper
Ability to encourage simplicity, efficiency, ownership and accountability
Ability to change direction as appropriate based on new ideas, approaches, and strategies
Ability to collaborate with others (including virtual) such as team members, stakeholders and suppliers to achieve goals
Good ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to team members, stakeholders and suppliers
Ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
As software engineer, you will
Develop, run and maintain high-quality code in the Range Selection Tool digital product using the right toolsets required in order to meet consumer expectations on the delivery
Develop high-quality software design and architecture in accordance with good practices and agreed standards, such as security, performance, and integration patterns, to ensure delivery according to requirements and compliance
Work in agile teams in the Range Selection Tool product, in a DevOps setup. "You build and you run it".
Apply and promote good software engineering practices, including continuous integration and delivery, within an agile/iterative development approach in order to improve time to market and fulfill business needs
Drive change activities in different environments in order to secure functionality and availability
Deliver tests, performance analysis, configuration management and creation of functional/feature specifications to improve the product and service delivery
Continuously explore and evaluate new technologies in order to boost innovation and productivity for optimization/modifications to the current design and development productivity
Provide support and guidance as needed to consumers and other engineers encouraging good practices
Develop and adopting different engineering patterns in the product development but also in the wider of Retail Concept Operations
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located in Malmö, Sweden. Some travel will be required. In this role you will be reporting to the Software Engineering Manager.
Please send your application - CV in English latest 13th of May 2025. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role.
