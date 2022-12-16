Software Engineer - Quality Verification & Testing
Welcome to Volvo, here you will be able to grow and find your own career path
We are looking for a Software Engineer/ Software developer with a passion for testing, trying out new technologies, continuously improve and in the end contribute to creating IT solutions that bring value to our company.
This is us, your new colleagues in Manufacturing Execution team
The products that we work with are within the Manufacturing Execution layer close to the factory floor and are critical for our plants to be able to produce engines, gearboxes, trucks etc. Our products are in use in 19 factories in 10 different countries across the globe. Quality on onetime deliveries, runtime stability as well as continually improving our time to market is crucial for the success of Volvo Group.
Role description
In this role you are a person who applies the principles of software engineering to the design, testing, and evaluation of our software.
You're a member of the scrum team focusing on test related activities, manual as well as building and maintaining automatic. You will participate in everyday teamwork. Take an active part in designing the product throughout its lifecycle and together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of products and test methodology.
Wanted profile
You have the ability to work under challenging, demanding and changing conditions. As a person you are curious, thorough, self-driven and have a strong analytical mindset in combination with a customer-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork, contribute to a positive team spirit and you like taking responsibility for the end results. If you are currently working as a developer and is curious about test, we see this as a great next step for you.
Qualifications
University degree in Computer science, Development or similar
To be successful in this role you need experience from either testing or as a developer
Experience within .NET platform - C# and SQL
Experience from working with Agile methodologies
Experience from requirement breakdown activities
Excellent spoken and written English and at least basic level of Swedish
Relocation
This position does not include any relocation services. Candidates live in the immediate area or will relocate at their own expense. If you are planning on moving close to the work location, please cover this in your cover letter or CV.
We can offer
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders, delivering cutting edge services in line with the Volvo Group Strategy. All this is achieved with a healthy work-life balance with each individual in mind.
At Volvo Group we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strengths inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality etc.
Application screening will start after the last application date due to the Christmas holidays.
Location: Skövde, Sweden
For further information, please contact:
Hiring Manager: Veronica Bäckström, Delivery Manager, VGD&IT, +46 728 62 31 61
HR Business partner: Sam Vive, HR Business Partner, +46 739 02 67 95
