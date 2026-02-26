Software Engineer - Qa Automation (ciam)
2026-02-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Botkyrka
, Upplands Väsby
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will strengthen a CIAM product and development environment with a strong focus on quality engineering. The assignment centers on ensuring robust end-to-end customer journeys across web and mobile, combining hands-on testing with automation and continuous validation. You'll work cross-team to align testing standards, reduce gaps and duplication, and enable reliable releases through production-like validation and tight collaboration with engineering and operations.
Job DescriptionPlan and prepare testing across product, integration, end-to-end and regression scopes
Perform web and mobile app testing (Android and iOS)
Create and execute test cases based on business and technical requirements
Validate critical customer journeys (e.g. PDP, Search, Availability, Checkout)
Report, track, and support analysis of defects together with engineering teams
Design, implement, and maintain automated tests, with a focus on Robot Framework
Build reusable, maintainable automated test components aligned with system boundaries
Enable continuous validation (smoke, regression, health checks) and integrate tests into CI/CD pipelines
Contribute to end-to-end testing across distributed architectures and multiple ownership boundaries
Support strategies for production-like testing, stable test data, observability, failure detection, and rollback readiness
Coordinate QA practices across teams by establishing shared standards, tooling, and onboarding support
Drive continuous improvements and mentor QA engineers and developers in testing best practices
RequirementsProficiency in web testing tools and environments (e.g. Appium, BrowserStack, or similar platforms)
Strong understanding of development tools and environments: JavaScript, HTML, CSS
Experience with test automation frameworks and scripting languages
Hands-on experience with test management tools such as QMetry or Xray
Robot Framework experience, or strong familiarity with Python for automated testing
Knowledge of the Page Object Model (POM) design pattern
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and integrating automated tests into delivery workflows
Experience with Git and collaboration tools such as Jira and Confluence
Understanding of SOLID principles and design patterns as applied to test design
Nice to haveRobot Framework (preferred)
Application
