Software Engineer - Python-based GUI to the automotive industry
2024-01-18
Are you skilled in Python programming and curious on Commercial Operations? Do you want to contribute to a data driven approach as part of our clients commercial transformation? Then Commercial Strategy is the place for you to prosper.
You will be part of the Market Intelligence team and work in close collaboration with other teams within Commercial Operations such as Pricing, Offer and Volume teams. Preferred timing is starting January/February 2024.
The project purpose is to develop and verify user interfaces for competitor pricing data. New data is continuously downloaded to our clients database. The data dimensions and structure are set. This project is about making the data easily available and efficiently illustrated for a number of business users in HQ and in our clients sales companies. Collaboration with business users will be the base to identify and develop interfaces for a range of different user cases: from long term strategic work and performance steering to operational pricing work and revenue management as well as pricing work in our clients new car programs.
The main outputs from the project are interfaces coded in python and easily interpretable illustrations. This position will give you business insights on important commercial mechanisms in the car industry - not the least connected to our clients commercial transformation. You will build networks that you will have great use of in future roles and our client hope and think you will have great fun together with them.
• You have a M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Engineering Physics, Data Science, Applied Mathematics or equivalent with Python knowledge and skills
• You who are skilled in programming and know how to set up efficient code. Your profile is more of Software engineering than Data Scientist, but you will work closely with our data scientists
• You have fluent English skills both written and spoken
Python programming skills like
• Python syntax, data types, control flow, functions, classes, and modules
• Understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) like classes, objects and inheritance is important for building modular and reusable code
• Familiarity with Python packages like Pandas, Matplotlib and NumPy
• Familiarity with SQL as our client work with Snowflake
• Version Control with Git: Understanding concepts like branching, merging, and resolving conflicts is crucial.
General problem solving skills like logical thinking, algorithmic design, and the ability to find efficient solutions.
Familiarity with GUI frameworks like Tkinter, PyQt, or PySide and concepts like Event Handling, Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture is a plus but not mandatory
It is meritorious if you have
• Some business, economics and/or financial knowledge, you will have great use of it
On a personal level you have a desire to deliver results and you have well-developed communication and team-player skills. You have good ability to structure work and connecting dots. You are curious and like collaboration where 1+1 =3. Good coding skills as well as illustration capabilities are key.
