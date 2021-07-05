Software Engineer - Malmo - OSIsoft Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Malmö
Software Engineer - Malmo
OSIsoft Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö
2021-07-05
We are looking for a talented Software Engineer with a strong background in C++ but even more importantly, with the curiosity and desire to keep current with the latest technologies as you would be at the forefront of helping evolve our products and solutions.
Although the role is based in Malmo, Sweden, this is a global team and you would be working with colleagues and clients across all regions, working on important projects and solving critical business problems for some of the world's largest companies.
As a part of the R&D Technology and Execution team, this would entail designing, developing, and maintaining software products and solutions, including the underlying systems and architecture.
Responsibilities
Own end to end delivery of fixes and product enhancements that follow established coding patterns.
Participate in Scrum meetings with other team members including sprint planning and estimating; backlog refinement; daily Scrum meetings; sprint retrospectives and sprint reviews.
Contribute to team planning and estimate own work
Follow processes, procedures and best practices defined for the team
Skills & Qualifications
Degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Engineering or similar
2+ years' experience in developing professional software application in the Windows and .NET environment.
You can demonstrate examples of design and coding skills in multiple languages, one of which must be C++
Good communication skills, working with a broad range of people, including product owners, testers and product support across our sites.
Beneficial Skills & Qualifications
Experience of task-based, multi-site configuration management, eg ADO and GIT
Skilled in using the Visual Studio development environment
AI/ML experience
Experience using AGILE methodologies
Experience in developing software deployed in the cloud
User interface and user experience design skills
About AVEVA
We are the makers of the PI System, the leading operations data management platform in essential sectors, such as power generation and utilities, water, oil and gas, mining, metals, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, facilities, transportation, food and beverage, and more. Every day, industrial professionals in 146 countries rely on the PI System to improve operational performance, protect health and safety, keep the lights on, and make the world run more smoothly. Learn more about how you can make a difference at www.osisoft.com/careers.
OSIsoft is now part of AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability. By connecting the power of information and artificial intelligence with human insight, AVEVA enables teams to use their data to unlock new value. We call this Performance Intelligence.
AVEVA's comprehensive portfolio enables more than 20,000 industrial enterprises to engineer smarter, operate better and drive sustainable efficiency. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 6,500 employees and 90 offices in over 40 countries.
AVEVA is an equal opportunity employer. Adhering to our tenets, we are pathfinders, we are honest, and we respect people: our customers, partners, and especially our employees. We are committed to an inclusive workplace and accept applications without regard to race, religious creed, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or gender characteristic, national origin, religion, marital status, medical condition, physical or mental disability, military service or veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, or any other classification protected by federal, state, and local laws and ordinances. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Adress
OSIsoft Sweden AB
Adelgatan 21
21122 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5846928
