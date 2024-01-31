Software Engineer - Machine Learning
2024-01-31
As Software Engineer you will be a key part of a newly formed Applications team. The team specializes in programming, machine learning, and image processing, used in our software to automatically detect and classify cells and other objects in blood and body fluids. You will get the unique opportunity to work in an environment with a focus on new applications that will break new grounds in digital cell imaging.
We use an agile approach where the team jointly takes responsibility for all new functionality - from algorithm development, implementation, code reviewing, testing, and documentation. Thus, this is a broad role that will allow you to benefit from all your technical expertise.
Key tasks
• Develop and implement algorithms for image processing and machine learning.
• Software development in C++ and C#/.NET.
• Participate in the collection of image data sets.
• Develop a graphical user interface (GUI).
• Review your team members' code.
• Test your team members' implementations.
• Document your implementations in terms of requirements, acceptance criteria, test cases, and design descriptions.
• Optimize existing code.
• Last, but not least; Share your knowledge and experiences with us so that we can improve together.
What can we offer you?
The Applications teams specialize in programming and digital image processing, used in our software to automatically detect and classify cells and other objects in blood and body fluids. In the teams, we use an agile approach where the team jointly takes responsibility for all new functionality - from algorithm development, implementation, code reviewing, testing, and documentation. CellaVision has a world-leading position in digital cell morphology and we see our employees as our primary resource for our ongoing innovation and success. This is an excellent opportunity for you that wants to participate in the whole development process of medical devices where quality, development, and innovation are constantly in focus. Other great things with working at CellaVision are:
• We have a friendly and open company culture and a flat organization.
• We have flexible hours to promote a work-life balance.
We have collective agreements, ITP-pension, parental leave supplement, reduction of work hours, etc.
Qualifications
• You have a Master of Science in Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science or a related field.
• You have experience in image analysis and machine learning.
• You have experience in object-oriented programming.
• You have good skills in English, both written and spoken.
It's meritorious if you have
• Experience in developing and maintaining Windows applications in C++ and/or C#.
• Experience of working in an agile environment.
• Experience in automated testing.
• Experience of working with GIT.
Who you are
You have a structured way of working and understand the importance of being organized so other colleagues can easily understand your work. You have a strong sense of responsibility, in both success and setbacks, and drive your work forward towards the common target goal. We believe you are flexible and find it easy to adjust to changed circumstances. We believe you are eager and persistent when it comes to finding solutions to difficult problems, as this will be a major part of your daily work. Finally, you enjoy a helpful and collaborative environment, where no week is like the week before and laughter and small talk are never far away.
Are you ready to make a difference?
Join CellaVision, put your engineering skills to greater use and help us contribute to lab efficiency and improved patient value worldwide. We need your expertise to do the job!
Apply to this job by filling in the application form and attaching your CV/personal letter. Please prepare to have your documents, such as certificates, credentials, and recommendations, for a potential interview.
This is a full-time position based at CellaVision HQ in Lund.
We do not accept applications via email.
Please note that you need a valid working permit in Sweden for this role.
