Software Engineer - Java
2023-08-08
Join us and become part of being a global leader in the market for Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement! We are specialists in allowing businesses to reach everyone in the world, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use our technology to engage with their customers. Moreover, Sinch has been a profitable and fast-growing company since its foundation in 2008 in Sweden. Whether you know us or not, you've probably used our products several times today already.
We are now looking into strengthening our engineering capabilities with a Senior Software Engineer to our team based out of Stockholm, Sweden.
Essence of the role
We are looking for a Senior Java Software Engineer to help us build functional products and applications in the Rating and Charging segment. Your responsibilities will include defining software requirements, writing clean and efficient code for various applications, and running tests to improve system functionality. Ultimately, you'll implement and maintain Java components and frameworks throughout the software development process, and of course automate as much as possible to get more time over to do the lively stuff.
In this role you will
Write efficient code based on feature specifications.
Prioritize and carry out tasks in the software creation process.
Platform improvements related to availability, latency, security, and scalability.
Work closely with software engineers, architects, and product managers to build phenomenal products.
Mentor and knowledge transfer with more junior team members.
Learn new things as we are constantly looking for improving ourselves and the solutions that we are building.
Who are you
We believe that you possess the skills to guide individuals with limited technical expertise, ensuring they understand complex concepts. Moreover, you excel in interpersonal communication, enabling to build strong relationships across various teams and hierarchical levels. For instance, you can effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders, fostering collaboration and understanding.
In order to contribute to this role you have:
Industry experience as a Senior Java Software Engineer, Senior Java Developer, or similar role.
Experience with real-time systems, such as Rating and Charging.
Proficiency in JDK, Maven, GitLab, IntelliJ, Oracle DB/SQL, Hazelcast, etc.
BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field.
Great communication skills, both written and verbal in English and preferably Swedish.
Bonus
You'll stand out if you have work experience in 5G service based architecture.
Our Hiring Process
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent and non-discriminatory. Our Talent Acquisition team together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team persistently work towards identifying the candidates that best fit each open job based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this particular position. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Even if you do not meet all job requirements, don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new ideas and perspectives to Sinch!
Unfortunately, we are not able to support relocation outside the EU at the moment and therefore we will take into consideration only applicants that:
Hold Swedish citizenship
Hold EU/EEA citizenship
Have a valid work permit for working in Sweden
Ready? Join us on our journey!
