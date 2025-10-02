Software Engineer - IT operations
2025-10-02
Apotea is Sweden's leading online pharmacy, committed to making healthcare accessible and efficient for everyone. Our IT Operations team is at the core of keeping our systems stable, reliable, and continuously improving. We are now looking for a Software Engineer who is passionate about building, maintaining, and evolving the systems that power Sweden's largest online pharmacy.
This is a role for someone who thrives on ownership, problem-solving, and action. You are both a doer and a thinker - someone who ensures smooth daily operations while driving improvements, efficiency, and change. You care deeply about the customer experience and enjoy working closely with cross-functional teams to align technology with Apotea's business goals.
Your role as a Software Engineer - IT Operations at Apotea:
Develop, maintain, and optimize our IT operations systems to ensure reliability and scalability.
Take ownership of incidents and issues, driving them to resolution with a customer-first mindset.
Implement improvements and efficiency gains across processes, systems, and workflows.
Collaborate with business stakeholders, product owners, and technical teams to align IT operations with organizational goals.
Automate where possible - reduce manual work by introducing smarter solutions.
Ensure security, compliance, and stability in line with Apotea's responsibility as Sweden's largest online pharmacy.
Mentor and support colleagues, sharing knowledge and fostering a collaborative culture.
Who you are:
We're seeking a practical problem solver with a strategic mindset - someone who enjoys both getting things done and planning for the bigger picture.
You're a SOFTWARE ENGINEER who:
Writes clean, maintainable code (.net) that supports long-term operations.
Understands system architecture and enjoys optimizing processes.
Has strong troubleshooting and debugging skills - you enjoy solving problems under pressure.
Brings hands-on experience with operations, integrations, and system maintenance.
Knows how to work cross-functionally and communicate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Bonus points if you have:
Experience with ERP systems, warehouse management systems, or logistics tech.
Skills in automation, scripting, or DevOps tools.
Knowledge of cloud infrastructure and on-prem servers.
Swedish language skills (not required, but a plus).
What Apotea Offers You:
The chance to work on complex IT operations that directly impact millions of customers.
Join a flat, agile organization with minimal bureaucracy.
Drive sustainability through eco-friendly packaging and logistics.
Career growth opportunities through training, mentorship, and industry conferences.
A transparent, cross-functional environment where you can make a real impact.
A stable, future-focused company with a meaningful mission: improving healthcare accessibility.
About Apotea
Apotea.se is Sweden's largest online pharmacy, with the country's broadest range of over 32,000 non-prescription items and over 19,000 prescription drugs for humans and animals. Recognized as Sweden's most sustainable e-commerce company (Sustainable Brand Index 2021), we simplify everyday life for our customers with fast deliveries and expert advice. In 2024, Apotea reached a turnover of SEK 6.5 billion and currently employs about 1,000 people across Stockholm, Lidingö, and Morgongåva.
Apotea is an inclusive employer that values diversity. We welcome all applicants and strive to create a work environment where people, regardless of background, gender, age, religion, or disability, can thrive and grow.
Recruitment Process
Apply
Interview: Screening
Interview: Technical Capabilities
Interview: Culture Fit
Background Check (as a pharmacy, we always conduct this)
Offer Presented
Location: Sveavägen 168, Stockholm, Sweden Reports to: Head of IT Operations
Application
For more information or questions, visit our career page or contact us at jobb@apotea.se
. We do not accept applications via email.
Join us and make a difference! Submit your application today - interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled immediately. Start date by agreement.
Welcome to Apotea - where technology meets health and creates magic!
