Calabrio AB / Elektronikjobb / Gävle2021-06-30Calabrio is an innovative, fast-paced, growing software company that delivers integrated workforce optimization software for today's multi-channel contact centers. We are in an exciting growing phase and now is an excellent time to join and help us develop even further as a company.Striving towards continuous delivery, we deliver new features to our customers every week. This is possible thanks to many years of test-driven development. With each push of new code, thousands of tests are run automatically. Our build and release infrastructure ensure that what developers push can be released the same day in our cloud environments.About the jobAs a Software engineer you will play an important role as we take the step from on-premise integrations to a cloud only infrastructure, utilizing all of the powers that the cloud offers. Now is an excellent time to join and make your mark!In this role, you will have the freedom to develop and implement your ideas as part of an innovative and collaborative team. A team that is always focusing on flow and want to get the new functionality out to our customers.Calabrio encourage you to be a part of the development community as open source components are important pieces of our solution. We work with the latest front and back end technologies like Angular, .Net, Kubernetes and tools such as Rider and Visual Studio. If you are keen on agile development and continuous delivery, you will want to join us!TasksBuild high-quality standardized integration components together with a team of dedicated developersWork closely with the product owners and customers to turn their ideas and requirements to top-class solutionsDrive and take initiatives to always improve Calabrio's products and processesAbout youYou have many years of experience in modern software developmentYou have solid knowledge of C# or JavaYou have experience from test-driven developmentYou have experience from cloud platforms like Azure/AWS and containerized solutionsYou make sure to keep up to date with the latest trendsYou have experience from REST APIs, JSON data and multi-threaded large-scale data processingYou have an excellent analytical and problem-solving mindsetYou have a drive to always deliver value to customersA bit about our cultureYour personal skills are of great importance to us. Calabrio is characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. You will fit in if you are customer-driven, take initiative and get things done. We have built a solid foundation of satisfied customers and channel partners and are now ready to take the next step to increase growth. If you are the right person, you will join an international company with a cutting-edge product, motivated employees and very satisfied customers.LocationThe position will be at our Gävle office, which is located in a fine old coffee roastery just at the beginning of Alderholmen, with a view over Gavleån and next to the train station. The area is a perfect place for pleasant lunch walks and there are several restaurants close by. In addition, in the same building we have a popular bakery that we visit now and then.Apply!Join us and build the best company in our space!2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Calabrio ABNorra Skeppsbron 180310 Gävle5838275