Software Engineer - Integrations - Calabrio AB - Elektronikjobb i Gävle
Software Engineer - Integrations
Calabrio AB / Elektronikjobb / Gävle
2021-06-30
Calabrio is an innovative, fast-paced, growing software company that delivers integrated workforce optimization software for today's multi-channel contact centers. We are in an exciting growing phase and now is an excellent time to join and help us develop even further as a company.
Striving towards continuous delivery, we deliver new features to our customers every week. This is possible thanks to many years of test-driven development. With each push of new code, thousands of tests are run automatically. Our build and release infrastructure ensure that what developers push can be released the same day in our cloud environments.
About the job
As a Software engineer you will play an important role as we take the step from on-premise integrations to a cloud only infrastructure, utilizing all of the powers that the cloud offers. Now is an excellent time to join and make your mark!
In this role, you will have the freedom to develop and implement your ideas as part of an innovative and collaborative team. A team that is always focusing on flow and want to get the new functionality out to our customers.
Calabrio encourage you to be a part of the development community as open source components are important pieces of our solution. We work with the latest front and back end technologies like Angular, .Net, Kubernetes and tools such as Rider and Visual Studio. If you are keen on agile development and continuous delivery, you will want to join us!
Tasks
Build high-quality standardized integration components together with a team of dedicated developers
Work closely with the product owners and customers to turn their ideas and requirements to top-class solutions
Drive and take initiatives to always improve Calabrio's products and processes
About you
You have many years of experience in modern software development
You have solid knowledge of C# or Java
You have experience from test-driven development
You have experience from cloud platforms like Azure/AWS and containerized solutions
You make sure to keep up to date with the latest trends
You have experience from REST APIs, JSON data and multi-threaded large-scale data processing
You have an excellent analytical and problem-solving mindset
You have a drive to always deliver value to customers
A bit about our culture
Your personal skills are of great importance to us. Calabrio is characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. You will fit in if you are customer-driven, take initiative and get things done. We have built a solid foundation of satisfied customers and channel partners and are now ready to take the next step to increase growth. If you are the right person, you will join an international company with a cutting-edge product, motivated employees and very satisfied customers.
Location
The position will be at our Gävle office, which is located in a fine old coffee roastery just at the beginning of Alderholmen, with a view over Gavleån and next to the train station. The area is a perfect place for pleasant lunch walks and there are several restaurants close by. In addition, in the same building we have a popular bakery that we visit now and then.
Apply!
Join us and build the best company in our space!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Calabrio AB
Norra Skeppsbron 1
80310 Gävle
Jobbnummer
5838275
