Software Engineer - Frostbite Core Systems
2023-11-30
Job Advertisement:
Frostbite is EA's state-of-the-art multi-platform game development engine. Our global team develops creative engine features and cutting-edge tools that let our game makers create stunning games. We're honored to have thousands of game developers worldwide using Frostbite as they create some of the industry's best-known titles and amazing player experiences. Join us as we help shape the future of gaming with Frostbite.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager, you will be a part of an accomplished diverse team developing the tools and game engine behind the amazing worlds you see in Frostbite games. This includes the workflows and systems for building levels and objects in Frostbite. In the team we collaborate to make sure game teams around the world have great workflows and a flexible engine for building their games.
Responsibilities
Write high-quality code and review technical designs and code written by other Software Engineers
Design and implement systems and APIs used by thousands of game developers across EA
Improve workflows, data builds and game systems for handling huge amount of game objects
Improve usability, performance and stability to power our users to create stunning games
Participate in team discussions, knowledge sharing and share your insights with team members
Collaborate with other Frostbite teams and game teams to ensure world class workflows and in-game performance
Qualifications
You will have at least 3 years experience with C++ and software architecture skills
You are curious and succeeds in a learning culture
You have experience with object-oriented design patterns
You have experience with test automation
You have experience with game engines such as Frostbite, Unreal or Unity
