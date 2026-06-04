Software Engineer - Experienced, Video Management & Agentic Engineering
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-06-04
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
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, Stockholm
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What happens when experienced engineers get access to some of the latest agentic development tools, and the mandate to rethink how software is built? We're forming a new team at the Axis Linköping office to find out. If you're a skilled developer who's already pushing the boundaries of agentic engineering and want to do it full time with a team that shares that drive, this role is for you.
Who is your future team?
You'll be part of a newly formed team within R&D Software with a clear product mandate: building video management software for both cloud and on-prem use. What sets the team apart is both the freedom and expectation to continuously explore and push the boundaries of agentic software development as part of how you deliver.
We believe developers who already know how to lead, delegate, and review are those who get the most out of agentic development tools. The team will have significant autonomy in choosing tools, workflows, and agent setups, and we expect every team member to contribute to shaping how we work, not just what we build. We expect team members to not just experiment, but to communicate their findings, the team's learnings should ripple out across the R&D organization.
Your role
As an Experienced Software Engineer, your job is twofold; deliver high-quality software and continuously push the boundaries of what's possible with agentic engineering. In practice, that means:
Designing and building well structured, testable, and modular software across the full stack
Using agents as a core part of your workflow from the start, not just for code completion, but as a starting point for design, implementation, and testing
Evaluating and experimenting with new tools, prompting strategies, and agent architectures
Actively communicating findings, failures, and breakthroughs to the wider R&D organization, through demos, write-ups, or lightning talks
Taking end-to-end responsibility, from idea through development, testing, deployment, and maintenance
You won't just write code, you'll orchestrate agents, review their output, and architect systems designed to be built and maintained with agentic tooling. Think of it as leading a team where some of your most productive colleagues are tireless, fast, and occasionally overconfident.
Who are you?
You are an experienced software engineer with a strong foundation in building production quality systems. You've already discovered that agentic coding tools make you significantly more productive, and you're eager to take that further in a team that shares that mindset.
More specifically, we believe you have:
Several years of professional experience in full stack software development (e.g. TypeScript, Go, Rust or a comparable modern stack)
A track record of building software that is well structured, testable, and maintainable
Hands on experience with agentic development tools such as Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Codex, or similar
The curiosity to challenge established ways of working and the discipline to measure results rather than follow habits
A natural sharer, you instinctively write up what you learn, talk through findings with peers, and enjoy raising the bar for the people around you
It's a bonus if you also have experience with:
Video processing technologies such as GStreamer, FFmpeg, or WebRTC
UX/UI design and implementation
As a person, you are self driven and pragmatic. You form your own opinions but stay open to being proven wrong. You're more interested in measuring outcomes than following trends, and you're energized by building something new rather than maintaining the status quo. You don't keep insights to yourself, you get a kick out of explaining what you've figured out, writing it down, and seeing others run with it.
What Axis has to offer
This position is based in Linköping, primarily on-site at our office in Ebbepark. Our work environment fosters teamwork and innovation, with plenty of room for fun! Together, we enjoy activities like table tennis, Mario Kart, or a game of pickleball at Campushallen.
We are looking forward to welcoming a new teammate to our growing team. Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Apply Now
Submit your application today, including your CV. You are welcome to submit your application in Swedish or English.
For questions, contact recruiting manager Linus Berglund (+46 761 752694) or HR Generalist Hannah Skog (+46 76 176 24 94).
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Ebbegatan 7 (visa karta
)
582 13 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Hannah.Skog@axis.com Jobbnummer
9948424