Software Engineer - Experienced, AI-Powered Video Search in Linköping
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-06-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
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, Stockholm
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Build AI-powered software that solves real-world problems in video analysis. You will work with technologies such as TypeScript, Node.js, React, AWS, SQL, and Machine Learning.
Have you been working as a software engineer for a few years and feel ready to take the next step? Join Axis in Linköping and help us develop Smart Search 2, an advanced analytics product that helps users quickly find critical objects in massive amounts of video.
Your Future Team
You will join a team developing Smart Search 2, one of Axis' advanced analytics products. Using AI and powerful search capabilities, the product helps investigators and operators quickly find critical evidence in vast amounts of video, sometimes turning days of manual work into minutes.
Our team combines strong technical expertise with a collaborative mindset. We believe the best ideas emerge when we work together, which is why knowledge sharing, pair and mob programming, and open discussions are natural parts of our everyday work.
We foster an inclusive and supportive environment where it is safe to ask questions, try new ideas, and learn from mistakes. Together, we take shared responsibility for our deliveries while making sure we enjoy the journey by celebrating successes, supporting each other, and continuously growing as professionals.
Your Role
Great software is built through collaboration, shared ownership, and continuous learning. These principles shape how we work every day. In our team, mob programming is our primary way of working. Most of the time, you will develop software together with your teammates, sharing ideas, solving problems, and making decisions as a group.
This way of working allows us to build high-quality solutions, spread knowledge quickly, and continuously learn from each other. Pair programming and individual work are also used when appropriate, but collaboration is always at the core of how we develop software.
As a developer, you will be involved throughout the entire product lifecycle, from understanding user needs and exploring solutions to building, deploying, and improving our software in production.
With your experience, you are expected to take an active role in technical decisions, contribute to system design, and help drive improvements in how we work. You support your teammates by sharing knowledge, giving feedback, and contributing to the team's growth. You are comfortable navigating ambiguity and enjoy turning ideas into working solutions.
Who Are You?
You likely have a master's degree in engineering (or equivalent experience), a few years of experience in software development working with production systems, and a strong interest in technology and how things work.
You enjoy solving problems together with others and believe the best solutions are created through collaboration. You have likely worked on real-world software systems and contributed to production-ready solutions.
Most importantly, you take initiative, share ideas, and contribute to a positive team environment. You are comfortable taking responsibility and helping move work forward, while still being open to learning from others.
What Axis has to offer
This position is based in Linköping, primarily on-site at our office in Ebbepark. Our work environment fosters teamwork and innovation, with plenty of room for fun! Together, we enjoy activities like table tennis, Mario Kart, or a game of pickleball at Campushallen.
We are looking forward to welcoming a new teammate to our growing team. Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Apply Now
Submit your application today, including your CV. You are welcome to submit your application in Swedish or English.
For questions, contact recruiting manager Sofia Raismaa (+46 72 245 19 70) or HR Generalist Hannah Skog (+46 76 176 24 94).
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Ebbegatan 7 (visa karta
)
582 13 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Hannah.Skog@axis.com Jobbnummer
9949132