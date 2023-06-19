Software Engineer - ERP
2023-06-19
Our Client is looking for SAP Software Engineer with accounting expertise to the Finance and Corporate Support function within the Business Tech organization.
The Product Area Finance is responsible for the Financial applications within Our Client company. The Team Record To Report comprises the areas Financial closing and reporting, local legal reporting, organizational structure, intercompany reconciliation and Treasury and Cash Management.
For the last areas - Treasury and Cash management - we are looking for an experienced person who can take care of the support and maintenance within the Banking and Treasury area, that includes Vendor payments, including Bank Communication Management (BCM), FICA Customer outgoing payments, Electronic bank statement set up and mapping, Treasury and Risk Management. It will also involve bank integration, cash pools and intercompany netting.
This position can be remote but the person should be in Stockholm for client office visit once in a week.
No visa sponsorship is available for this possible. Please do not apply if you do not have valid visa permit in Sweden.
Work tasks:
You will work with a global solution which is constantly evolving as new legal requirements are being implemented. The job gives lots of opportunities to learn and develop and take part in different initiatives.
As a Software engineer you will be responsible for maintaining and developing end-to-end application including initiate, analyze, design, create functional requirements, do configurations, test and deploy in the global SAP solution. You will work in a Product Team of highly competent people with advanced SAP platform which is used globally.
You will enable business development by your system- and business knowledge, where you propose, design and implement changes that moves the Finance function forward.
We practice agile Ways of Working to deliver the products fast and with quality while giving a lot of freedom for the team to plan and execute the work in close collaboration with stakeholders.
This is a highly collaborative and global organization with an entrepreneurial mindset where there will be opportunities to try out your creative and innovative ideas.
Some of your daily work includes:
Design, develop and support the systems solutions in the product
Translate strategies and requirements into modern and scalable solution designs.
Use an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative designs.
Collaborate with other product teams (local and distributed) to help and provide the best end-user experience.
Seek opportunities to automate, document and improve processes.
Technical Competences
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
As a Software Engineer, we believe you have the ability to apply leading software development practices and present alternative solutions and technical choices. To do this, we think you have a curious mindset, excellent communication skills as well as:
You have a solid experience (+ 5 years) in SAP Finance areas regarding design, concepts, principles, and configuration in Payment Area, Banking, Cash Management and Treasury area in SAP ECC and/or S/4HANA.
You can explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting, and SAP to all stakeholders within the company. You are a team player and excellent communicator.
Experience from SAP system configuration, design, build, test and support - all activities in the application lifecycle.
Understanding of Financial processes in a large company
Experience from SAP transportation management tools such as STMS, Solution Manager, ActiveControl
Experience of developing WRICEF objects (Workflow, Reports, Interfaces, Conversion, Enhancement and Forms)
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFE or similar)
Qualifying requirements:
Experience in Treasury solutions as add-ons or alternatives to SAPs own solutions
Experience from Retail industry - especially SAP FI-CA
Experience from SAP e-Documents cockpit, Document Compliance Reporting
Experience from SAP Financial Closing Cockpit or similar tools
Personal Competences
Analytical with an eye for details
Ability to collaborate and co-create with other product teams across products.
Ability to understand and analyze complex information and share it in effective and powerful communication.
Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behavior.
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments.
